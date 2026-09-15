Rescuers race against the clock to save dog trapped in underground tunnels. But a bureaucratic obstacle stood in their way

A dog trapped inside an underground network of badger tunnels had to wait for rescuers to secure a permit before they could dig him out. Cello, a six-year-old Parson Russell Terrier, had disappeared during a walk and was eventually located inside a badger sett in Nottinghamshire, England.

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Per People, Cello’s owner, Stephen Smith, quickly contacted the volunteer group Notts Lost Dogs after discovering where his dog had gone. Volunteers used a camera to locate Cello underground and could hear him barking, confirming that he was still alive.

The rescue team then encountered an unexpected legal obstacle. Digging into a badger sett requires a permit from Natural England because badgers are a protected species, and interfering with a sett can carry a prison sentence of up to six months and a fine. That meant rescuers could not simply start digging to reach the trapped dog.

The rescue team could hear Cello underground

For Smith, the wait was agonizing because he knew his dog was still beneath the ground but could not immediately get him out. He said that he was “pretty anxious” while he tried to work out what could be done.

Lost Dog Stuck in Vast Network of Tunnels Had to Wait for Rescuers to Get a Permit Before He Could Be Saved https://t.co/sWAcK20uTP — People Pets (@PEOPLEPets) September 14, 2026

Volunteer Kim Jefcott was also determined to stay with the rescue effort. “It was very stressful, but we could hear him barking, so we knew he was still alive,” she said. “I wasn’t going to leave until he was out.”

Per the report, the permit was eventually granted, allowing Notts Lost Dogs volunteers to work alongside fire officials, police officers and Natural England staff. The team had to be careful because they did not initially know if the sett was active, and Jefcott said badgers can become aggressive when they feel threatened.

The crew carefully excavated part of the sett and eventually located Cello roughly two feet underground. Smith said the team “dug in at an angle, and suddenly the side of the tunnel gave way.”

They then lowered a camera into the opening and saw what they had been searching for: Cello’s eyes. The rescuers widened the hole, allowing the trapped terrier to finally make his way out.

Cello had some eye irritation from dirt and sand, but Jefcott said he was otherwise still the “lovely, friendly little dog he always is.” The rescuers and firefighters gave him plenty of attention after getting him safely above ground.

Smith said Cello was dehydrated and hungry after the ordeal and slept for around 24 hours. He then returned to his normal behavior and was already eager to go for another walk.

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