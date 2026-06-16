Texas woman sues McDonald’s after a Sausage McMuffin she ordered at a New York City location allegedly made her violently ill

A Texas woman has filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s after claiming that a Sausage McMuffin she purchased at a New York City restaurant made her severely ill. The legal action was filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court and names both the specific franchise location and the McDonald’s corporation as defendants.

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According to Brobible, the incident allegedly took place in May 2023, when Yvette Hinds visited a McDonald’s located at the corner of 51st Street and Broadway in New York City. According to the court filing, after eating the Sausage McMuffin, Hinds felt “violently ill and nauseated” and experienced “severe pains and distress throughout her body.” The lawsuit further alleges that her “physical, nervous and mental systems were seriously and permanently injured” as a result of the meal.

Hinds is seeking a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages, along with coverage of her court fees and legal expenses. The filing describes the sandwich as “contaminated, tainted, poisonous, injurious and wholly unfit for human consumption” and references the alleged presence of “contaminants, poisons, toxins, parasites, bacteria, germs and/or organisms.” Because the filing covers a wide range of possibilities, the exact cause of her reported reaction remains unclear.

The Sausage McMuffin has been one of McDonald’s most popular breakfast items since the chain launched its morning menu in 1977

The Egg McMuffin, which is closely related to the Sausage McMuffin, first debuted in 1971 and was inspired by Eggs Benedict. It eventually helped launch a nationwide McDonald’s breakfast menu in 1977, making breakfast one of the chain’s most enduring offerings. McDonald’s has also used its menu to tap into major cultural moments, such as when the chain released a special FIFA World Cup meal that left at least one fan disappointed with what was inside the bag.

McDonald’s itself traces its origins to its first location in California in 1940, later growing into a large global chain built primarily on its burgers and fries. Over the decades, the menu expanded significantly, with breakfast becoming a major part of its business. In 2015, the company introduced an all-day breakfast menu, though that offering ended during the pandemic when the 10:30 a.m. breakfast cutoff was reinstated.

Tourist sues over 'serious' injuries eating McMuffin 'wholly unfit for human consumption' at NYC McDonald's https://t.co/fUJFlD6Bn6 pic.twitter.com/SXbFWfjNFC — New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2026

Neither the franchisee operating the 51st Street and Broadway location nor the McDonald’s corporation had provided an official response to the lawsuit as of June 15, 2026. The case is being heard in the Manhattan Supreme Court. McDonald’s locations have also made headlines for other unusual incidents, including one bizarre drive-thru headset experience at McDonald’s that went viral on TikTok.

Hinds has not specified the exact dollar amount she is seeking in damages, leaving that figure to be determined through the legal process. Her attorney’s filing uses broad language regarding potential causes, which means the specific nature of the alleged contamination has not been publicly confirmed.

The lawsuit does not indicate whether Hinds sought medical treatment following the incident or what her current health condition is. The court has not yet issued any rulings or set a trial date as of the latest available information.

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