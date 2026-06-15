Fan dropped nearly $20 on the new McDonald’s FIFA World Cup meal, but he was left disappointed by what was actually inside the bag

The FIFA World Cup season has officially begun despite weather concerns that could delay games for hours. In this hype, according to Brobible, a TikToker’s World Cup excitement has turned into disappointment for a weird reason. The man paid around $17.39 for a McDonald’s FIFA World Cup meal. It looks like he was expecting quite a lot from the goodies he’d be getting with the meal, as all he got was a small plastic collectible cup, which appears to leave him disappointed.

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The TikToker @fbazgan posted a video in which he is seen sharing the bill for his meal and the World Cup goodie he received. It looks like the TikToker felt odd as soon as he received his order from the drive-through. When he got his meal bag, he apparently reminded the McDonald’s worker about the cup, saying, “Wait, I was supposed to get the cup.” To which he got a response, “Oh, it’s in the bag.”

It appears he expected it to be a large cup with a drink. However, it turned out to be a small cup inside an opaque bag that didn’t seem to offer the graphics he wanted. First, he said, “Come on, Messi. Let’s see, Argentina? Something good?” Later, he sounded disappointed, saying, “It’s Beckham. OK, it’s England. Of course they gotta put Beckham in here from, like, 20 years ago. You know, they couldn’t at least put like Harry Kane or somebody. But alright, it’s England. Even though I don’t think they’re gonna do very much.”

Nearly $20 for that? Viewers seem just as disappointed

Similar to the TikToker, who claimed that he basically got the meal only for the cup, the comments on his video also reflect disappointment. Some of them appear to have criticized the Harry Kane graphics, saying, “harry mcguire.” Another one then criticized the quality of the cup, saying, “That cup will last maybe 6 dishwasher cycles.” In my opinion, the build quality doesn’t seem to be the main focus here, as these goodies are usually kept as memorabilia rather than for practical use.

Apart from fast food, McDonald’s is known for their creative meal boxes and goodies. Similar to the FIFA World Cup, the chain has also offered NFL meals featuring boxes and figurines/toys. They are also known for non-sport promotions, especially the Travis Scott meal and movie-related promotions for Disney, Pixar, and other releases. Many have been coming across these meals since childhood and look forward to them to this day.

I think paying nearly $20 for your meal, which also includes a goodie, sounds fair. The meal price doesn’t seem like a debate as intense as the one over high FIFA World Cup ticket prices. But in my opinion, passionate fans and McDonald’s customers who have tried many goodies in recent years are expected to provide feedback on attention to detail.

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