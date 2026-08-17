A woman has shared her interaction with Trump supporters at a San Diego beach. According to her, they insulted a Mexican ice cream man and were walking on the beach with President Donald Trump flags. The woman claimed she ran after them and can also be heard saying “F*** Donald Trump” to them. She shared this interaction on TikTok, and the audience seemed enthusiastic towards her actions.

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The woman, whose name appears to be Erica per her TikTok account(@ericaoffrecord), shared this scene. As seen in her video, the camera shake suggests that she was running behind the supporters, who appeared to be a man and a woman. According to the footage, both are seen holding red Donald Trump flags when the woman approaches and points the camera toward them. Erica can be heard saying, “F*** Donald Trump,” and other insults towards these people.

She can also be heard saying, “What are you gonna do? I’m white,” to them, and further in the footage, the insults appear to continue till the end. The overlay says, “When you insult the Mexican ice cream man in front of me at the beach in San Diego while carrying Trump flags.” In the caption, she claims, “I ran after them like Thanos absolutely not get out of here.” No comments from the man and the woman who he was with were found after the incident.

The internet seemed “impressed” with the woman

The video doesn’t show the man and woman insulting the Mexican. It gained significant traction on TikTok, garnering over 650,000 views with several people sharing their opinions on the matter. One side of the audience seemed enthusiastic about the woman’s action towards Donald Trump supporters holding flags. Someone wrote, “This is my first impression of you, and I’m impressed.”

Another said, “Thank you for being a real human being.” Some seemed concerned about Trump flags, as one of them asked, “Cause what was their point in bringing those flags to the beach!?” Apart from these, others looked unenthusiastic towards the woman’s behavior. One mentioned, “I saw some people at the beach yesterday with flags I don’t support. I just went on with my day. I didn’t act like a crazy person.”

The comment section consisted of similar ideas from the audience. The video doesn’t show the part where Trump supporters insulted the Mexican ice cream man. The incident is not independently verified, and the identities of Trump supporters and the ice cream man remain unknown. There’s no follow-up video giving more insights into what happened next.

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