The Court of Owls Isn’t Ruled Out For The Batman 2

Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming Batman sequel, The Batman – Part II, has once again fueled fan speculation about the potential appearance of the Court of Owls. During a recent interview, Reeves was asked about the possibility of the secretive organization playing a role in the sequel. Fans have been eager to see the Court of Owls introduced into Reeves’ Batman universe ever since the first film was released.

Reeves has avoided answering the question, neither confirming nor denying their involvement. It’s important to keep in mind that they’re a new kind of villain and have only been referenced in the movie and the Gotham Knights game. However, fans love them already, and they’d be a great way to differentiate The Batman Part II from other iterations of the hero.

We can’t comment on the movie because we are doing the movie and then you’d know what movie we’re doing and we’re not going to say that yet. Matt Reeves

Recent comments from those involved in the franchise have done little to quell these rumors. Craig Zobel, director of the HBO Max series The Penguin, also gave a cryptic response when questioned about a potential connection between the Court of Owls and the show’s protagonist, Oswald Cobblepot. He said, “I can’t 100% answer that because I don’t know everything in Matt Reeves’ mind.”

These comments don’t offer any concrete evidence of the Court of Owls’ inclusion in the sequel, but the refusal to deny the possibility has kept hopes alive. The director’s grounded and realistic approach to the Batman mythos makes the Court of Owls a compelling choice for a future antagonist. Their shadowy influence and deep-rooted ties to Gotham’s history sound realistic and would be a formidable opponent to Robert Pattinson’s Batman, who is still relatively new to his role as the city’s protector.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do but wait until we get closer to the release of the next The Batman Part II in 2026.

