‘I Made These Problems for Myself’: Armie Hammer opens up about Hollywood exile, compares it to being crucified

Armie Hammer is officially comparing his total exile from the Hollywood spotlight to the experience of being crucified. The actor, who saw his career collapse in 2021 following a wave of disturbing allegations, opened up in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the wreckage of the last few years and how he managed to move forward after being essentially erased from the industry.

Recommended Videos

It’s been a long road back for the 39-year-old star. You might remember that in 2021, Hammer was accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend, who claimed he raped her violently and for over four hours. These allegations arrived at the same time that leaked text messages began circulating online, which contained graphic references to rape, psychological violence, and cannibalistic fantasies.

Hammer, who was married to Elizabeth Chambers at the time of the alleged 2017 assault, saw his professional life vanish almost overnight. While the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office eventually confirmed in April 2023 that there was insufficient evidence to charge him with any wrongdoing, the damage to his reputation was already absolute.

Acceptance became his primary coping mechanism

Hammer recalled a tense conversation with his father, Michael, during the height of the scandal. His father was desperate to fight back and clear his son’s name. “He was furious,” Hammer explained. “I’m going to call this person, I’m going to do this, we have to make sure they know this. He really wanted to go on the offensive.”

Hammer, however, had reached a point of total resignation. He told his father, “Look, dude, I’m already on the cross. The nails are in my hands. I’m not getting off this cross no matter what we do. And the more I struggle, the longer I’m going to be up here.”

Armie Hammer Wants a Second Chance: “I Made These Problems for Myself” (Exclusive) https://t.co/TZHumG60YI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 16, 2026

He adopted the mantra, “That which you resist persists. That which you accept transforms.” He realized that no amount of public defense was going to fix his situation. He eventually stopped obsessively reading what people were saying about him online because he realized it had hit a critical mass where there was no nutritional value left for him. He shifted his focus entirely to his children and his own personal growth.

It’s important to note that Hammer isn’t trying to dodge accountability for the environment he created. “I made these problems for myself. This didn’t happen to me by a fluke accident,” he told his interviewer. “I didn’t do what people are saying I did. But I brought very dangerous and unsafe people into my life, and I p—d off people in my life — and here we are.” He acknowledged that he wasn’t in a healthy mental or emotional state before the scandal broke. He admitted that healthy people simply don’t act the way he was acting at the time.

The downfall was total. WME dropped him, his publicist left, and he spent a period living in a tiny, 200-square-foot apartment in Venice Beach. He even resorted to using a burner flip phone he bought at a gas station to avoid the constant harassment. His divorce from Elizabeth Chambers was finalized in 2023, though the split had been initiated back in 2020.

Life for Hammer now is much quieter and more structured. He lives in a small rented house in West Hollywood and focuses on his kids, usually waking up at 6:30 AM to handle school runs and breakfast. He has started working again, recently appearing in a series of low-budget films including Citizen Vigilante, Frontier Crucible, and Night Driver. He admits that he was scared he had forgotten how to act, but the moment the director called action, the muscle memory returned. He noted that he would have taken a cat food commercial just to work again.

Despite the comeback, Hammer remains realistic about his status. He knows he isn’t fully un-canceled yet. He likens his current situation to Sisyphus pushing a boulder, only he describes his version as being covered in Vaseline. When asked if he would wish to go back and undo the last few years, he says no. He believes he wasn’t healthy before the collapse, and while he wishes the transition could have been more gentle, he has come to terms with the reality of his life.

He is moving forward, one day at a time, away from the black hole of validation he says he used to live in.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy