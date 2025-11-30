Kevin Spacey thought he was done with London courts, but three different men are taking him to trial

Kevin Spacey is heading back to court in London, with a new three-week civil trial scheduled for October 2026, as per Sky News. The Oscar-winning Hollywood actor, who is 66, will face civil claims at the High Court in London from three different men who allege he sexually assaulted them. This is a huge development, especially since many people thought his serious legal troubles in the UK were behind him.

These three men have sued the House of Cards star, claiming he assaulted them sometime between 2000 and 2013. Spacey has widely denied any wrongdoing in these matters. He formally denied two of the cases, but he has yet to file a defense on the third, according to Sky.

The details coming out about these claims are pretty specific. One of the men, Ruari Cannon, has chosen to waive his anonymity. Cannon appeared in the 2024 documentary Spacey Unmasked, where he stated that the actor groped him at an afterparty at London’s Old Vic theater in 2013. Spacey’s reported reaction to Cannon’s specific claim was sharp, calling it “ridiculous and it never happened.”

Grouping these together makes Spacey look even worse, or at least that's what his legal team is most concerned with

Another man, identified in court documents only as LNP, alleges that Spacey “deliberately assaulted” him about a dozen times over five years, from 2000 to 2005. The third man, known in court as GHI, claims he was assaulted by Spacey in 2008. Interestingly, this alleged assault also occurred at London’s Old Vic theater, where the American Beauty star previously served as the artistic director.

Spacey’s legal team is already working hard to manage the structure of this upcoming trial. His lawyer, William McCormick KC, argued that the case involving LNP should be heard separately from the others. McCormick told the High Court in written submissions that “On a rational basis, the only common feature is Kevin Spacey.”

He emphasized that the fact that Spacey met some of the claimants in the context of his work at the Old Vic “takes matters no further.” McCormick stressed that “The circumstances of the alleged assaults are markedly different and occur many years apart.” I can certainly understand why Spacey’s team wants to separate these claims.

Of course, this isn’t Spacey’s first time dealing with serious claims in a London courtroom. In 2023, he was found not guilty of nine counts of alleged sexual assault following a criminal trial at Southwark Crown Court.

It’s interesting that this news about the 2026 trial comes right after Spacey had to address headlines about his current living situation. Either way, it’s not a good look for Hollywood as the industry has also come into the recent spotlight for hosting a deeply prejudiced system.

