Are you wondering how to read The Selection series in order by Kiera Cass so that you can get the maximum amount of enjoyment? The Selection series is set in a dystopian future in the United States, where girls are selected to compete for the heart of Prince Maxon. The main character is American Singer, and The Selection is her only chance to escape the rigid caste system that rules her society. There are five books and four novellas published in various orders. This means it may be hard to know exactly where to start. However, here is everything you need to know about how to read The Selection series by Kiera Cass in order based on how you want to experience the story.

How to Read The Selection Series in Order by Kiera Cass

Here is how to read The Selection series in an order recommended by fans like you based on when specific characters are met. This is also our recommended way to read the series, as it does the best job of building the world and the characters leading to the best enjoyment of the series:

The Selection (Book 1) The Prince (Book 1.2 / Novella) The Elite (Book 2) The Queen (Book 1.1 / Novella) The Guard (Book 2.5 / Novella) The One (Book 3) The Favorite (Book 3.5 / Novella) The Heir (Book 4) The Crown (Book 5)

If you want to experience the story based on the exact timeline it took place, then you will want to read The Selection series in chronological order. While this doesn’t do the best job of building the world and its characters, you will see the complete timeline in an order that makes the most sense:

The Queen (Book 1.1 / Novella)

The Prince (Book 1.2 / Novella)

The Selection (Book 1)

The Elite (Book 2)

The Guard (Book 2.5 / Novella)

The One (Book 3)

The Favorite (Book 3.5 / Novella)

The Heir (Book 4)

The Crown (Book 5)

The Selection series by Kiera class is available on all major book and ebook seller platforms.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023