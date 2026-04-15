Aang movie animators expected to celebrate in theaters, then watched the full film get passed around on Twitter like candy before release

Animators who worked on The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender are speaking out after the full film leaked online in April 2026, months ahead of its official October release. As first highlighted by Dexerto, the leak sparked immediate backlash from the artists behind the project, who say the early circulation of the film is a direct disrespect to years of creative work.

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The movie was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on October 9, 2026, before Paramount shifted it to a direct-to-streaming debut on Paramount+. The full film began circulating across X and Facebook after an initial leaker claimed Nickelodeon had “accidentally emailed” it to them. That post remained live on X for nearly 12 hours before being taken down for copyright infringement.

Julia Schoel, a Senior 2D Animator on the film who has also worked on projects including the indie series Lackadaisy and Helluva Boss, was among the first to respond publicly. “We worked on the Aang movie for years with the expectation that we’d get to celebrate all of our hard work in theaters,” she wrote on X, adding that seeing people “unceremoniously leak the film and pass our shots around on X like candy” was deeply frustrating. She also pushed back on fans using Paramount’s streaming decision to justify the piracy.

This was supposed to be a theatrical moment, and Paramount already took that away

Paramount’s decision to pull the film from theaters and redirect it to Paramount+ had already drawn significant fan opposition before the leak. Over 40,000 people signed a petition calling for the theatrical release to be restored. Paramount has not reversed course, and the petition has not changed the October streaming date.

We worked on the aang movie for years with the expectation that’d we’d get to celebrate all of our hard work in theaters.. just to see

people unceremoniously leak the film and pass our shots around on twitter like candy.. (1/3) — jul 🐯 (@papajoolia) April 14, 2026

Schoel acknowledged that she understands fans not wanting to support Paramount+, but said pirating the film after its release would at least have been preferable. The leak, she stressed, is “incredibly disrespectful” to the artists involved. The theatrical-vs-streaming debate has become a recurring flashpoint across the industry, the Project Hail Mary directors’ own screening experience earlier this year underscored just how much a proper first-viewing context matters to filmmakers.

Background artist Anna Gong also responded publicly, saying the situation “feels pretty awful.” She pointed to the passion that drove the production, writing that “the only reason the movie looks so good is because there was so much passion directed toward making a truly special moment for ATLA,” and urged fans to support the official release to enable future films in the franchise. Her comments echoed a broader pattern of creators speaking out when work is shared without their consent, amid James Blake’s own public objection to having his contribution released without approval.

As of publication, Paramount has not issued a public statement on the leak. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender remains scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ in October 2026.

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