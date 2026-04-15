A grieving New York father shared a name with a Texas death row inmate – Kim Kardashian found that out the hard way and now she’s being sued

Kim Kardashian is facing a defamation lawsuit from a New York man named Ivan Cantu, who claims she wrongly identified him as a Texas death row inmate on social media in 2024. The post, which was later deleted, has caused him significant emotional distress, and he is now seeking $145,000 in damages.

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According to the lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story: “The state will execute Ivan Cantu in 2 days,” and linked to a petition asking Collin County DA Greg Willis to withdraw the execution date. According to The Mirror, the post was actually about a different Ivan Cantu, a Texas death row inmate convicted of double murder, not the New York man who shares his name.

Cantu’s attorney, Greg Sobo, described his client as a “very private family man with two daughters” who was grieving the loss of a loved one at the time. Sobo stated, “As a result of the Kardashian abuse, Mr. Cantu’s privacy was destroyed at a most critical and sensitive time, and he has suffered very real trauma that will last a lifetime.”

Kim Kardashian’s social media mistake carried real consequences for a private man who shares a name with a convicted killer

The lawsuit claims that Kardashian’s post “exposed Cantu to hatred, contempt, and/or ridicule because it falsely alleged that he committed a serious crime and was subject to execution.” Cantu is seeking damages for libel, slander, intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, portraying him in a false light, and negligence. His attorneys are also requesting a jury trial.

Kardashian’s lawyer, Michael Rhodes, called the incident a “simple mistake” that happened in connection to “Kim’s longstanding commitment to the cause of criminal justice reform.” He also released a statement saying, “The image was taken down almost immediately once the error was discovered.” Kardashian has long been vocal about her passion for criminal justice causes, though her attempts to pass the bar exam have been a separate ongoing struggle.

Here's the post from Kim Kardashian where she misidentified the Ivan Cantu on death row in Texas



This Ivan Cantu lives in NY, and now he's suing



(screenshot from his lawsuit) pic.twitter.com/0xl8RBdHBf — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) February 20, 2025

However, Cantu’s attorneys argue that the damage had already been done by the time the post was removed. Given the massive size of Kardashian’s social media following, even a brief post can reach millions of people within minutes. The New York Ivan Cantu had no connection to the Texas case whatsoever, and yet his name and identity were suddenly linked to a high-profile execution in the public eye.

What made the situation worse was the timing. Cantu was already going through a deeply personal and painful period, grieving the loss of a loved one, when Kardashian’s post went live and exposed him to public attention he never asked for. His attorneys argue that the post caused him to be viewed as a convicted murderer by people who saw it, with no way to immediately defend himself or correct the record.

Kim Kardashian called out for demanding $145k in legal fees from man she mistakenly identified as death row inmate https://t.co/ts3v785rh6 — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 14, 2026

Sobo pushed back strongly against Kardashian’s defense, saying, “If anyone knows the power of social media, it is Kim Kardashian.” Kardashian’s online presence continues to draw attention for various reasons, including her recent posts celebrating a friend’s birthday while controversy surrounding her ex Kanye West’s online activity was making headlines at the same time.

This is not the first time Kardashian has faced legal trouble. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2023, she was involved in a settlement with Ray J over a sex tape, and the two reignited their legal battle when Ray J suggested on a livestream that Kardashian and her mother were involved in an illegal criminal enterprise. With this new lawsuit now added to the mix, Kardashian’s legal challenges show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

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