Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos for Friend’s Birthday, Overlooks Ex Kanye West’s Disturbing Online Activity

Kim Kardashian made headlines over the weekend, primarily for her heartfelt tribute to childhood friend Simone Harouche in honor of her 45th birthday. However, the celebration was somewhat overshadowed by controversial social media activity from her ex-husband, Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

Kardashian, 44, shared rare throwback photos of herself and Harouche, who is also a notable stylist and entrepreneur. “Happy belated birthday @simoneharouche! I love you so much! I love this pic of us at Marymount [High School in Bel Air] on a free dress day wearing our outfits from probably Judy’s. [I] also feel like this is my hair now, LOL!” she wrote in an Instagram Stories update on Sunday, March 10.

Image(s): Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories

The nostalgia-packed posts featured images from their school days, including a candid shot from “seventh grade” and another from their college years, with Harouche attending Parsons School of Design in New York City from 1999 to 2001. The bond between the two women has been long-standing, with Harouche responsible for styling not just Kardashian but also her sisters and mother, Kris Jenner.

In contrast to Kardashian’s celebratory messages, West, who now goes by Ye, sparked outrage on social media for a provocative post featuring a white hooded Ku Klux Klan robe. The photo, captioned “Outfit of the day,” drew immediate criticism for its insensitive reference to a notorious symbol of racism and hate. Users on X (formerly Twitter) wasted no time responding, with one platform user quipping “Ku Klux Kanye” (@S2M0NEY), while another remarked, “You’re dressing as a ghost because your career is dead?” (@AltcoinGordon).

The shocking content of West’s post led many to express concern over the implications of his controversial choices. The Southern Poverty Law Center has previously estimated that at least 17 rival Klan groups are active in the U.S. since 2017, affirming that such imagery is tied to ongoing civil and racial tensions.

Kardashian managed to stay focused on her friendship with Harouche amid the distraction, highlighting their 33-year relationship and the support they’ve provided each other throughout the years. Harouche, reflecting on their connection, previously said, “We have had each other’s backs through school, through our twenties, supported each other in our careers, marriages, and motherhood.”

Amidst the turmoil, Kardashian continues to build her entertainment career. She is currently executive producing and starring in the Hulu legal drama “All’s Fair,” portraying LA’s “most successful divorce lawyer.” The Kimberly-themed production involves an all-female law firm and features notable stars like Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Glenn Close.

While Kardashian seems focused on her professional growth and personal relationships, West’s recent antics have raised further questions about his influence and statements around Jewish communities, especially in the wake of previous instances which have drawn sharp criticism.

