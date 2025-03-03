After the Super Bowl Blowout, Eagles Make Surprising Roster Move and Dump Star CB

The Philadelphia Eagles have decided to part ways with veteran cornerback Darius Slay, bringing an end to his five-year stint with the team. During his time with the Eagles, Slay was a consistently strong performer and played a key role in helping the team win Super Bowl LVII.

The decision to release him is classified as a “post-June 1 transaction,” which means the Eagles will gain about $4.3 million in salary cap space. This adds to their already substantial $17.7 million in available cap space, giving the team more financial flexibility. This move is part of a broader strategy by the Eagles to reshape their roster, particularly by relying more on younger, up-and-coming cornerbacks who have shown promise.

The emergence of two young players, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, during the 2023 season was a major factor in the decision to let Slay go. Mitchell, a rookie, started in 16 games and made an immediate impact, while DeJean, a second-round draft pick, also played a significant role, even scoring a crucial touchdown on an interception return during the Super Bowl. Their strong performances reduced the Eagles’ need to depend on Slay, making it easier for the team to make this financially savvy decision.

Slay’s departure marks the end of an impressive chapter in his career with the Eagles, though he remains a highly respected player in the NFL overall. With twelve seasons under his belt, Slay has an impressive track record, including six Pro Bowl selections—three of which came during his time with the Eagles.

In the 2023 season, he started 14 games, made 49 tackles, defended 13 passes, and even grabbed a key interception in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. While he didn’t record an interception during the regular season for the first time since his rookie year, he was still a reliable presence in pass coverage, allowing only a 54.7% completion rate and an 81.9 passer rating when targeted.

Over the course of his NFL career, Slay has built an impressive resume. He has played in 177 games, recording 28 interceptions and 160 passes defended, showcasing his ability to disrupt opposing offenses consistently. His best season came in 2017 with the Detroit Lions, where he led the league in both interceptions (8) and passes defended (26), earning him First-Team All-Pro honors.

Now that Slay is a free agent, there’s a lot of speculation about where he might end up next. Several teams are seen as potential fits, given his proven talent, experience, and the specific needs of their defenses. Some of the top contenders include the Atlanta Falcons, where he could pair up with A.J. Terrell; the Detroit Lions, which would be a sentimental return to his original team; the Seattle Seahawks, who could use him to strengthen their already solid secondary; and the Houston Texans, where he could mentor a group of young cornerbacks.

Other teams that might show interest include the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders. Each of these teams has varying needs at the cornerback position and differing amounts of cap space, so Slay will have plenty of options depending on what he’s looking for—whether it’s chasing another championship, taking on a mentorship role, or something else entirely.

There’s even a chance he could return to the Eagles after exploring free agency. No matter where he ends up, Slay’s legacy with the Eagles is firmly established.

