Fired coach Sherrone Moore avoided jail for violent assault on his ex-assistant, but the ‘person he betrayed’ is the only reason he isn’t behind bars

Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore has received an 18-month probation sentence, avoiding jail time after his December 10 arrest. Judge J. Cedric Simpson handed down the probation, which includes suspended prison sentences of 180 days and 30 days, meaning Moore won’t see the inside of a jail cell as long as he adheres to the court’s requirements. Judge Simpson made it clear, stating, “I don’t believe incarceration would be an appropriate sentence.”

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Moore’s probation comes with several conditions. He must pay court fees and fines totaling $1,100 and stay away from alcohol and other drugs. He is also required to continue mental health treatment and, critically, avoid any contact with Paige Shiver, his former mistress and personal assistant. Shiver was the one who called the police on December 10. The 40-year-old coach scored a big win in court last month when initial charges of home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering were dropped.

According to Daily Mail, Moore pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device in a relationship. He was fired the same day the school learned about his affair with the 32-year-old Shiver. Later that day, he was arrested near her apartment after a 911 call alleged he had entered her residence and threatened to harm himself.

No jail time after all that chaos is wild

Shiver didn’t attend the hearing, but she did release a statement, saying the sentence “does not reflect the harm done to me.” She recounted a harrowing experience: “He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives,” Shiver said, adding, “I was threatened, and I feared for my life.” She has also previously accused the university of failing to protect her from years of harassment and exploitation.

Judge Simpson acknowledged her ordeal, stressing that Moore’s probation absolutely “does not lessen ‘the impact of those events.'” In a truly compelling moment, Judge Simpson delivered a powerful address, singling out Moore’s wife, Kelli, as the “person saving him from the full wrath of this court.” It’s incredible to hear how Kelli’s strength, managing their daughters while desperately trying to help police locate her husband on December 10, played such a pivotal role.

Sherrone Moore has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.



The former Michigan HC is to have no contact with Paige Shiver.



No jail, and the judge praised his wife for her sticking with Moore through it all



“You sir, take her for granted” pic.twitter.com/QLxKVWquRD — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) April 14, 2026

Simpson even noted he could hear the couple’s “babies” in the background of one of Kelli’s 911 calls. Kelli also wrote a letter to the judge, pleading for leniency. “The person who is saving you from the full wrath of this court is the person who you betrayed,” Simpson told Moore.

“When all of the circumstances are happening to her, and she is absorbing them in real time, she not once loses her focus, not once bats an eye to doubt you, not once wants something terrible to happen to you. As I listened to the terror in her voice that day, I don’t think there would be anybody in the world who would have blamed her from saying, ‘I am done here,'” Simpson stated.

The judge’s admiration was evident as he added, “I am amazed by you, Ms. Moore. I don’t know where it comes from. If we had more people like you in the world, I may be out of a job, but the world would be a better place.” Before his sentencing, Moore himself thanked Kelli for her unwavering support.

“Your Honor, first of all, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the grace and guidance during this difficult time. I also want to thank my beautiful wife, Kelly, for her support, her strength, and for standing by me,” Moore said. Simpson also gave a nod to prosecutors for dropping the initial charges, like stalking, explaining that new facts during the trial didn’t quite align with those claims.

It seems police initially failed to mention Shiver was Moore’s employee when they were securing charges, and that professional connection really undermined the stalking claim. Judge Simpson didn’t hold back in admonishing Moore for his actions on December 10, when he gained entry to Shiver’s apartment using a door code she had previously given him.

“I know that she was placed in fear,” Simpson stated, referring to Shiver. “It was a traumatic experience that day for you. It was certainly a traumatic experience for her, but you had no right to spread your pain to her.” Moore was thrust back into the spotlight last month after footage surfaced showing him blaming the entire incident on Shiver. “I have to spend a night in jail because she lied,” Moore told officers from a Michigan hospital, where he was getting a mental health evaluation.

“I never did anything to her. She straight up lied. She ruined my life… She’s lying. I wanted to get rid of her and she said I couldn’t because she’d sue me.”

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