Podcaster pushes back after a caller revealed he made his fiancée lose 40 to 50 pounds a condition of their wedding after ten years together

A caller on the Better Convos Podcast recently discovered that his attempt to win back his ex-fiancée would not get the support he was looking for. The man reached out to host Derrick Jaxn after his partner of ten years called off their wedding. He appeared genuinely confused about why she left.

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It turned out the caller had issued an ultimatum about his fiancée’s body weight that ultimately ended the relationship. He admitted he demanded she lose 40 to 50 pounds before he would agree to marry her. The couple also share two children, ages seven and three.

The caller explained that when they first met, she weighed 135 pounds, but she currently weighs 180. He said he did not want her to reach 200 pounds because he was not attracted to that. He also mentioned wanting to include a clause in their prenup requiring her to maintain a specific weight, and justified his position by saying that “men are visual creatures” and that he wanted his partner to “look good” for him.

Jaxn refused to help the caller and sided firmly with the woman who walked away

Jaxn pushed back during the exchange, pointing out that if the man were truly concerned about his partner’s well-being, he would have focused on her mental health or encouraged her to see a doctor about potential hormonal issues. The podcaster noted that the stress of their relationship and the responsibilities of motherhood were factors in her life, while the caller had chosen to focus on his own preferences.

Viewers in the comments were stunned, with one writing, “Please tell me this is satire.” One viewer summed up the mood in the comments: “It just kept getting worse and worse 😫.” Prenup clauses tied to physical appearance have also surfaced in other high-profile disputes, such as a legal battle over a multimillion-dollar prenup involving an ex-MLB star and serious abuse allegations.

The caller had also kept her waiting for a proposal for an entire decade before adding these conditions. The reaction online reflected widespread disbelief, with one commenter writing, “the audacity of this man.” Another viewer did not hold back either, asking, “did he mention how much he was going to lose?”

Jaxn made it clear he had no intention of helping the caller reconcile with his ex. He argued that the woman had done herself a favor by ending the relationship. Jaxn told the caller directly that he had wasted her time and that she was right to walk away.

The segment closed with Jaxn addressing the woman who left the relationship. He praised her decision to call off the wedding, saying she had “lost 200 pounds” by leaving her partner. Many viewers agreed, with one commenting, “That’s a woman who knows her worth.” Public conversations around women speaking openly about their body image have highlighted how societal pressure around weight can affect women differently than assumed.

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