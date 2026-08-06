An Ohio father found a disturbing video on his 11-year-old’s phone and used her TikTok account to lure the accused man to his home

A father in Grove City, Ohio, shot a man twice after using his 11-year-old daughter’s TikTok account to lure him back to the family’s home, as detailed by the New York Post. Malik Chandler, 31, took the action after the girl’s mother reportedly discovered a video on their daughter’s phone that allegedly depicted Diego Montoya Gonzalez, 20, sexually assaulting her inside their home. The discovery is said to have prompted Chandler to devise a plan to confront Montoya Gonzalez directly rather than go straight to police.

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Chandler reportedly posed as his daughter online to lure Montoya Gonzalez back to the residence, intending to hold him there until officers could arrive. He told investigators he believed the man reached for a gun in his pocket, which led him to grab his own firearm from the counter and fire twice.

Responding officers found Montoya Gonzalez in a chair suffering from two gunshot wounds, and he was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for treatment. Chandler was charged with felony assault following the shooting, with his bond set at one hundred thousand dollars.

Montoya Gonzalez now faces a lengthy list of charges

A grand jury indicted Montoya Gonzalez on Friday on five counts of pandering sexually oriented material, two counts of rape, and one count of obstruction of official business. Prosecutors allege that additional videos recovered from his phone show the sexual abuse of children, including one clip involving an infant or toddler. Court dockets around the country have stayed busy with unrelated cases this month, including one felon recently sentenced to life over a Dominoes dispute in a separate shooting.

NEW: Ohio father lures a 20-year-old man to his house before shooting him after allegedly finding a video of the man r*ping his 11-year-old daughter.



31-year-old Malik Chandler posed as his daughter on TikTok to lure Diego Montoya Gonzalez, 20, to his home.



When Montoya… pic.twitter.com/f7yYPMyopS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2026

During Monday’s arraignment in the Franklin County Common Pleas Courtroom, the girl’s parents were present as a judge set a twenty thousand dollar recognizance bond and a fifty thousand dollar cash bond for Montoya Gonzalez. The court also ordered that he have no contact with the victim or her family and barred him from using the internet for anything other than work if released. Separately, newly surfaced dashcam footage from a crash scene this week showed an Oregon assistant coach facing his own DUII charge.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office has not released additional details on the ongoing investigation.

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