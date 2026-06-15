Iranian players landed on US soil to play a historic World Cup match, but their captain claimed intense tension has impacted the tournament

Iran star Mehdi Taremi has spoken out about the immense pressure surrounding his national team as they prepare for their World Cup opener against New Zealand. The match is scheduled for Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, marking a historic moment as the host nation welcomes a country it is currently at war with.

Recommended Videos

The journey to this point has been anything but smooth for the Iranian squad. After their team base was shifted from Arizona to Mexico at the last minute, the players finally arrived on United States soil on Sunday, traveling from Tijuana to Los Angeles. Their arrival at the hotel was met with high-security measures, including police escorts, dogs, drones, and surveillance systems. Even with these precautions, police had to escort at least one individual away from the hotel entrance.

According to Daily Mail, Taremi did not hold back when discussing the atmosphere during Sunday’s pre-game press conference. He explained that the ongoing turmoil has deeply affected the team’s experience compared to his previous appearances in 2018 and 2022. “I have felt the tension since the moment we arrived. It’s not just Iran that have been impacted, others including referees have been impacted. I have felt the tensions as soon as I arrived,” Taremi said.

Taremi Says the Atmosphere Feels Different

The frustration from the players is palpable. Taremi noted that the joy and excitement typically associated with the World Cup have been absent this time around. “Of course I don’t have the same beautiful experience,” he added. “We talk about peace, joy, of course we don’t have the same experience. This kind of tension undermines that joy and it undermines the message of FIFA and our people which is football brings about peace. That is how I have felt.”

The political climate has created a massive challenge for the team, especially given that Los Angeles is home to the largest Iranian diaspora outside of Iran. Thousands of families who left the country after the Islamic Revolution in the late 1970s now reside in the area, and many are conflicted about supporting a team linked to the current regime. Protests are expected to ramp up significantly, with up to 35,000 people reportedly planning to demonstrate at the stadium on Monday night.

Iran striker Mehdi Taremi says he and his team-mates can feel the “tension” created by visa issues as they touched down in the United States for the first time at this World Cup.



Taremi, who played for Iran in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, said the atmosphere was different to the… pic.twitter.com/eD2GFxwEGJ — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 15, 2026

Despite the chaos, head coach Amir Ghalenoei is trying to keep his squad focused on the pitch. During the press conference, he emphasized that the team is solely here to compete. “We are here to perform a good match – a high-quality match,” he stated. “We don’t pay any attention to the hype or what’s going on around us.”

The buildup has been marked by significant friction, including disputes over visas and warnings from President Donald Trump regarding the team’s presence in the country. US officials previously stated that while visas were issued for players and necessary staff, they would not allow the system to be abused. The Iranian delegation has faced its own hurdles, with approximately a dozen members reportedly banned from entering the United States.

FIFA has also found itself in the middle of this firestorm, attempting to keep press conferences focused strictly on soccer. When a journalist tried to ask about potential conflicts in the stands, a FIFA official intervened to shut down the inquiry. Despite the tension, Taremi maintained that the players are focused on their supporters. “We play for every Iranian, be it in the diaspora or in Iran,” he said.

“People have different opinions, but we are here to unite people and we will try to bring joy to all Iranians wherever they live. We do not get involved in politics. We are here to play football.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy