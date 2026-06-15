Georgia couple says a movie theater employee singled them out over a phone complaint, and they believe race played a role in the incident

A Georgia couple shared a video on TikTok describing an encounter they had at Pooler Cinemas, where they say a staff member confronted them during a movie screening. The couple, who post under the username @theechols_family, said an assistant manager approached them shortly after they sat down to watch a film.

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According to the couple, they had arrived at the theater just after the movie had started when the employee told them there had been a complaint about someone using a phone flashlight. The husband said it was impossible for the complaint to be about them since they had only just arrived and taken their seats. Despite their explanation, the couple said the employee told them she had been watching them for several minutes.

The couple said they believed their race was the reason they were singled out, noting that they were the only Black people in the theater at the time. The disagreement was taken up with management, but the couple said they were disappointed with how it was handled. Instead of what they felt was a genuine apology, the theater offered them free tickets to return for a future visit.

The TikTok video drew divided reactions, with viewers split on whether the incident amounted to racial discrimination

The video gained significant attention online and sparked debate in the comments section, with viewers taking opposing sides on whether the incident involved discrimination. Many users supported the couple and expressed anger over their account of events. One user wrote, “I hope you write a review on Google and contact their corporate office this is unacceptable I will not be supporting their business.”

Another commenter wrote, “This racism is getting completely ridiculous and out of control 😡” Others connected the location to a broader community response, with one person writing, “I can’t believe that happened in Pooler GA, Oh hell no we as a people here in Savannah not having it.” This is not the first time a viral TikTok video sparked widespread debate over a deeply personal and unexpected experience.

According to The Nerd Stash, some viewers also pointed to the couple’s own observation that they were the only Black people present as evidence of targeting. One commenter wrote, “hmm well you said yall were the only blacks in there so yes youre correct if someone said two black people them obviously their coming for the two black people 🙄” Another user kept it brief, writing, “They not believe black people.”

However, a number of commenters were not convinced that race played a role in the confrontation. Some suggested the incident may have been a simple misunderstanding rather than deliberate targeting, and other users raised questions about the couple’s own account of events. One commenter suggested that phone use may have been the actual issue, writing, “maybe they were complaining about the wife reading her text messages.”

Others went further in questioning the details of the couple’s story. One user wrote, “From what I gathered from the entire story she explained, they came late to the movie, and then she was on her phone texting a family member.” The same commenter also asked, “How could they know they were the only two Black people there when the theater was dark?” and “Why would the manager go around the movie to ask people what happened?”

The couple has maintained that they were targeted because of their race, while others who viewed the video see the incident as a more common dispute over phone use during a screening. The two sides of the comment section reflect how differently viewers interpreted the same account of events. For those interested in movie theater screenings and related announcements, the moviegoing experience continues to draw public attention for various reasons.

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