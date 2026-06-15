Amazon warehouse workers allegedly asked for a raise and were given a bounce house instead

A viral video circulating on X shows alleged Amazon warehouse workers receiving an inflatable soccer goal post instead of a pay raise, sparking a large debate online. The clip has already gathered more than 521,000 views and features an individual claiming to be an employee who highlights the gap between corporate perks and financial reality. The video was shared by the popular verified account @WallStreetApes.

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In the footage, the narrator asks, “Here at Amazon, we ask for raises, but you know what we get?” The camera then pans to show the inflatable soccer equipment, which was reportedly provided by management as a substitute for increased compensation. According to @WallStreetApes, the Amazon warehouse workers shown in the video are earning $15 per hour.

The narrator also points out that after covering rent, personal expenses, and taxes, almost their entire daily earnings are already accounted for. Another person appears in the video to share a similar grievance, noting that employees at their company were given a pizza party rather than a wage increase. There has been no independent verification of the video’s claims or the identities of those involved, and Amazon has not confirmed or denied the account shared in the video.

The reaction on X has been intense and divided. Many users identified with the frustration, pointing out that these kinds of perks do nothing to address the issue of stagnant wages. One user wrote, “That’s Corporate America now. Giving trinkets and stupid things employee’s don’t want or need. It’s much cheaper than giving them a raise. Disgusting.”

According to The Daily Dot, some users identifying as former Amazon employees also weighed in, suggesting this type of management behavior is common. Amazon has made headlines for other unexpected customer and employee interactions as well, including one case where Amazon’s reaction to a customer’s free product scheme caught many people off guard.

One person joked, “Have you ever bounced in a bouncy house? It’s fun, and you get to forget all your problems, like your bills being due, and the fact your credit card is maxed out…” Amazon delivery drivers have also drawn public attention in recent months, with one incident involving an Amazon driver who allegedly kidnapped a customer’s cat after dropping off a package, leaving the owner in disbelief.

On the other side, some commenters were less sympathetic and pushed back, suggesting that unhappy workers should simply find employment elsewhere. One user stated, “Once again, nobody twisted anybody’s arm to work for low wages. Quit blaming the company and start blaming poor adulting decisions.”

Amazon is a $2.7 trillion dollar company, they do over $700 billion per year in revenue



Instead of giving warehouse employees a raise, they setup this large bounce house for employees to jump around in



This reminds me of the pizza party situation, where companies give you… pic.twitter.com/HPgHZaZHVQ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 14, 2026

The divided response reflects a broader ongoing conversation about worker compensation and whether non-financial workplace perks are a fair or adequate substitute for pay increases. The viral nature of the video points to how widely the topic resonates with people who feel that symbolic gestures fall short of addressing real financial concerns.

The video has not been independently verified, and the exact workplace shown in the footage has not been confirmed. Whether the account in the video accurately represents Amazon’s workplace practices at any specific location remains unverified.

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