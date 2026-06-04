Leaked footage shows Ben walking out with his arms at his sides, an officer grabs him anyway, and now everyone is watching those five seconds on loop

Unredacted bodycam footage from the American Fork Police Department, capturing the arrest of YouTuber Benjamin Paul Schneider, known online as Reckless Ben, has leaked online and is drawing significant attention. The footage appears to have surfaced after the department accidentally shared a link to the material in a previous post, allowing the videos to spread on YouTube. Schneider is at the center of an ongoing legal dispute with LEGO reseller franchise Bricks & Minifigs over a disputed collection.

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One of the most discussed segments shows Schneider exiting an Airbnb with his arms at his sides and his phone in hand. Despite his calm demeanor, an officer is seen grabbing his arm and saying, “Don’t move like that, understand me?” As highlighted by Dexerto, viewers have been looping the five-second clip to scrutinize the conduct of officers on scene.

The broader situation involves allegations of harassment, extortion, and fraud on both sides of the dispute. In other segments of the leaked recordings, Joshua Johnson, a Bricks & Minifigs franchisee, is heard on the phone with company CEO Ammon McNeff. During that call, McNeff makes several serious accusations against Schneider, none of which have been independently verified.

McNeff alleged that Schneider was attempting to extort the company in collusion with the original owners of a disputed $200,000 Star Wars LEGO collection. He claimed previous franchisees sold the collection and fled to Europe, and accused Schneider of harassing staff at their private homes. McNeff also alleged Schneider created fraudulent documentation, including forged contracts and fake manager signatures, and claimed Schneider had threatened to “kill” one of the company’s managers, with an open case already filed for that behavior.

Leaked police bodycam footage reveals the Bricks & Minifigs CEO accused Reckless Ben of extortion and collusion



Ammon McNeff also alleged that the YouTuber threatened to “kill” one of the chains managers pic.twitter.com/jstBoTTbdm — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 4, 2026

Schneider, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, faces misdemeanor charges of stalking, targeted residential picketing, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass in Utah. These stem from events in March 2026, during which police allege Schneider orchestrated repeated visits to Johnson’s home. American Fork Police Chief Cameron Paul previously released a 26-minute video statement noting officers were called to the Johnson residence on four separate occasions between March 8 and March 11, per the American Fork Citizen.

Police reports detail incidents including the delivery of a package containing rubber ducks, which Schneider later admitted was a staged event to secure a signature on a document. There were also reports of a man falsely claiming to be from a local church congregation, which police identified as directed by Schneider. On March 11, officers arrested Schneider at the Airbnb after a group was seen hanging a sign on a neighbor’s fence accusing Johnson of stealing a dying man’s life savings.

Schneider has consistently disputed the official version of events. He contends the conflict began when Bricks & Minifigs took control of an Oregon franchise and failed to return or compensate for a collection belonging to an 83-year-old man and his son.

Schneider claims he helped the family win a default judgment in Oregon court and traveled to Utah to serve Johnson with civil papers, amid a wider wave of viral civil disputes that have drawn public attention in recent months. Bricks & Minifigs has denied that the current ownership took the collection, stating it was handled by the original franchise operator.

Bricks & Minifigs has since filed a lawsuit against Schneider for defamation and harassment. The unredacted footage continues to circulate online, drawing comparisons to Afroman’s viral police raid footage, which sparked its own legal battle between the rapper and Ohio deputies.

In one recording, an officer is heard discussing potential usury charges, described as a second-degree felony, while also mentioning a personal familiarity with the owner of the Airbnb where Schneider was staying. Schneider has not issued a public response to the footage despite having previously requested its release.

All charges remain allegations, and Schneider is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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