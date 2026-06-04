Four New York daycare workers were arrested amid a $10 million child abuse lawsuit, and court records detailed a teacher’s aggressive directives

A 10 million dollar lawsuit has been filed against the state of New York following serious allegations of physical and emotional abuse at the SUNY Cortland Childcare center. The legal action, which was filed Monday, June 1, comes after four employees at the state-funded facility were arrested throughout April and May.

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According to People, court records paint a disturbing picture of the environment inside the center between March 2025 and April 2026. Aimee Wyatt, who is a former teacher at the facility, is facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of criminal solicitation. The allegations against her include grabbing and yanking a 2-year-old child by the arm, even though the school was aware the child had a pre-existing condition with that arm.

In another incident, it is alleged that Wyatt kicked the same child before another faculty member intervened to stop the altercation. The behavior described in the court filings goes even further. Wyatt allegedly yanked another 2-year-old off a toilet after the child had an accident on the floor. Perhaps most alarming is the claim that Wyatt directed a group of children to physically attack a 3-year-old.

Three of the workers just pleaded not guilty in court

The lawsuit states that this incident lasted for roughly three minutes before another staff member stepped in to put an end to it. Beyond the actions of Wyatt, other staff members are facing serious legal consequences. Kelsi Carlisle, a former employee, is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She is accused of pulling a child by the arm and pinning them face-down on a mat while using her body weight to restrain them.

Three of the four SUNY Cortland Childcare workers attended court on Monday for their arraignments.

This comes almost a month after the center shutdown, and four workers were criminally charged.



The three accused women had their arraignments on Monday at Cortland City Court.… pic.twitter.com/IiHt04twTd — CNY Central (@CNYCentral) June 2, 2026

Former daycare director Karen Diescher is facing three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, while former head teacher Heather Hurteau is facing two counts of the same charge. Both Diescher and Hurteau are accused of witnessing the abuse and failing to stop it. The lawsuit claims that the culture at the center involved more than just these specific incidents. It alleges that children were physically restrained, locked in bathrooms, and subjected to relentless yelling.

Parents reported that their children began showing clear signs of distress at home. One parent told police that their child started saying phrases like “don’t hurt me” and “don’t touch me like that” while at home. This mistreatment echoes another disturbing case where a trusted daycare worker was convicted for abusing toddlers behind closed doors. The evidence presented in the lawsuit is extensive. It includes surveillance video, audio recordings from the classroom, witness statements, and formal complaints filed by parents.

The daycare center at the heart of these allegations shut down last month. As the legal proceedings move forward, Wyatt, Carlisle, and Hurteau have already pleaded not guilty at their arraignments, while Diescher has yet to appear in court.

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