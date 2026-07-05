A Houston man is facing charges after allegedly luring homeless people closer with cash, then blasting them in the face with a water gun

A 34-year-old Houston man is facing legal trouble after allegedly recording himself targeting vulnerable people with a high-powered water gun. As detailed by Dexerto, Christopher Cayce has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury following a series of incidents that reportedly occurred on June 4, when he drove around the city and sprayed homeless and disabled individuals directly in the face.

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The device in question is a Spyra motorized water gun, which the manufacturer markets as the world’s strongest water blaster. The company’s own safety guidance for the SpyraGO explicitly warns against shooting people in the face or eyes due to the pressure the device generates. Even the SpyraGO, described as the lightest model in the lineup, is strong enough that the manufacturer advises users to avoid targeting the face entirely.

Reports indicate Cayce used his vehicle to approach people who were walking on sidewalks, standing in medians, or resting near the street. He allegedly lured victims toward the car by offering them money or food, then sprayed them with the water gun once they got close. He reportedly recorded these encounters and uploaded the footage to his Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Cayce kept posting online even after facing assault charges

The legal fallout began after Cayce was initially stopped by law enforcement for driving without a license plate and having illegal window tint. He was booked into Harris County Jail on those infractions before being charged with the assault counts tied to the June 4 incidents, and he was later released on a cash free general order bond.

Following his release, Cayce returned to his social media accounts to post follow up videos in which he claimed he was being framed. He downplayed the severity of the incidents by insisting they involved nothing more than water, even as the misdemeanor charges against him remained active.

This is not the first time someone has faced legal consequences for using a water gun as a weapon against the public. In one earlier case, a 14-year-old was arrested twice within a single week after refusing to stop spraying members of the community despite warnings from authorities. Other viral street confrontations have escalated into criminal matters as well, including one where a confrontation ended in gunfire after a group surrounded a store owner outside his business.

The Spyra devices are considerably more advanced than the plastic water guns many people grew up with. They are designed to operate in outdoor temperatures ranging from 0 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius and include particle filters meant to keep the internal mechanisms running smoothly. The SpyraGO model weighs about three pounds when fully loaded and includes a strap connector for portability.

Cases like this reflect a broader pattern of viral content leading directly to criminal charges, a dynamic also seen when a social media trend turned criminal after a large gathering in Chicago led to multiple arrests. As of now, Cayce’s misdemeanor assault charges remain active, and no trial date has been publicly announced.

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