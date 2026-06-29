Video shows group of teens attack a liquor store owner, only to turn their tails and run once he pulled a gun

A group of teenagers fled the scene after a liquor store owner pulled a gun during a physical confrontation. The incident, which was captured on video and shared on X by @InternetReels, shows the moment the situation shifted from a heated argument to a defensive display of force.

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First covered by Daily Dot, the footage begins with the group of teenagers surrounding the man outside of the store. While the audio is inaudible, the tension is clear as they engage in a back and forth exchange. Things escalate quickly when a teenager wearing a white crew-neck shirt and a black hooded mask throws a punch at the owner, causing him to stagger backward.

Although one teenager appears to attempt to de-escalate the conflict, the violence continues as another teen strikes the owner on his cheek. Several other members of the group join in, kicking and punching the man while others stand by and watch the assault unfold.

The man eventually manages to break free from the group, though he is followed for a short distance

Once he creates some space between himself and the attackers, he pulls out a gun and points it toward the group. While the camera angle makes it difficult to tell if he is targeting a specific individual or the group as a whole, the reaction from the teenagers is immediate. They scramble to get away, frantically running toward their bikes to escape the area.

The person recording the encounter is also identified as a teenage boy who is watching the events from the sidelines. After the group moves away, the bystander tells others in the vicinity that the owner had pulled a weapon on the teenagers on bikes. The video concludes abruptly following this update.

California liquor store employee pulls a weapon after being surrounded and jumped by a group of teens, sending the crowd running



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/e9HokzrJlB — internet is real (@InternetReels) June 28, 2026

As of the time of publication, the video has garnered more than 820,000 views. It is worth noting that the identities of the teenagers and the owner remain anonymous, and there is no confirmed information regarding what originally triggered the altercation. Additionally, neither the police nor any of the individuals involved in the video have released a formal statement. Because the location is not specified, we were unable to verify the details beyond what is visible in the footage.

The reaction to the video online has been mixed, with many commenters weighing in on the owner’s choice to brandish a weapon. Some users have stepped up to defend his actions, arguing that he was forced into a corner. One person noted, “The man felt he was in danger, so he had every right to defend himself.” Another user on X added, “They were lucky the man didn’t open fire…”

It is a tense situation to watch, especially seeing how quickly a verbal disagreement can turn into a physical fight. While there is no record suggesting that the weapon was actually fired, the presence of the firearm clearly acted as the deciding factor in ending the attack.

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