New York state banned federal agents from wearing face coverings. But a new court ruling blocks the law from taking effect

A federal judge ruled Monday that New York cannot enforce a ban on face coverings for federal agents or require them to display visible identification, as reported by the Associated Press. This decision marks a significant legal setback for state-level attempts to regulate federal law enforcement operations within their borders.

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The ruling comes from U.S. District Judge Mae D’Agostino of the Northern District of New York. She noted that while New York appears to be well-intentioned in its pursuit of transparent policing, that is not the core issue the court is deciding. In her written opinion, she stated, “The issue now before the Court is about constitutionality—not transparency or preferable policy decisions.”

The legal challenge centered on the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution. Judge D’Agostino determined that the federal government has shown a likelihood that these state measures conflict with federal authority, as the Constitution bars state governments from regulating federal law enforcement. These specific requirements were tucked into a larger slate of law enforcement policies as part of the state budget bill. Governor Kathy Hochul signed that legislation into law back in May, and the measures officially took effect in June.

This is part of a much broader trend across the country

Earlier this year, a federal judge blocked a similar law in California. That California legislation was enacted after the Trump administration aggressively worked to increase immigration arrests. When that law was blocked, experts expected the decision to have major implications nationwide for other states attempting to place restrictions on federal immigration agents.

Judge rules New York can’t ban federal agents from wearing face coverings. https://t.co/4nTtyIP5yN — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 4, 2026

The pressure is mounting elsewhere as well. In May, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a federal lawsuit against Connecticut specifically regarding a new state law that prohibits federal agents from wearing masks.

Following the ruling on Monday, Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James released a joint statement. They said that they “stand firm in our belief that masked agents do not make New York safer and our offices are reviewing all legal options at this time.”

It sounds like the state isn’t ready to give up on this policy just yet, so we can expect to see further legal maneuvering as they look for ways to respond to this court order.

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