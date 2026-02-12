Two deadly ICE incidents just shifted public opinion, and the numbers are brutal for Trump

Public support for President Trump’s immigration policies has fallen sharply following two fatal incidents involving federal agents in Minneapolis. The shift was detailed by The Guardian, which cited new survey data showing growing disapproval of the administration’s approach.

According to the poll, 49% of American adults now disapprove of how the administration is handling immigration, up from 34% in April. The issue has been central to Trump’s political platform, making the drop notable.

Pollsters linked the change in opinion to the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during separate incidents involving federal agents deployed in Minneapolis. Analysts suggested the events in Minnesota had a stronger impact on public sentiment than prior immigration controversies elsewhere.

Public opinion turned sharply after the shootings

In the week following Pretti’s death, about 60% of respondents said they disapproved of Trump’s immigration and border policies. Senior administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, described both Good and Pretti as “domestic terrorists” after their deaths, a characterization that drew criticism.

The survey also showed broader concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said ICE should be significantly reformed or abolished, and 63% opposed agents wearing masks during operations. The same week also saw the voter ID bill passage move through the House.

A majority of respondents, 58%, rejected the idea that law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear from immigration enforcement actions. Many also placed responsibility for violent street clashes more on the administration’s policies than on protesters.

Trust in federal oversight has also declined. About 62% said they do not trust the federal government to conduct fair investigations into the deaths, particularly because local investigators were excluded. Separate briefings on a critical Windows bug exploit also focused on transparency and accountability.

Despite the backlash, administration officials signaled they would continue enforcement efforts. Acting agency head Todd Lyons told the House Homeland Security Committee that attempts to intimidate the agency would fail and that operations would continue.

Lyons also objected to comparisons between ICE and the Gestapo. Representative Dan Goldman responded during the hearing, telling Lyons that if officials did not want to be described as a secret police force, they should not behave like one.

The survey revealed divisions within the Republican Party. While 59% of traditional Republicans supported investigating the agents involved in Pretti’s death, only 38% of Trump-aligned Republicans agreed.

Separate research cited in the report found that at least two dozen ICE agents have faced criminal charges since 2020, including allegations of abuse and corruption, raising additional scrutiny as the agency continues to expand.

