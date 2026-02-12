House passes sweeping voter ID bill with near-unanimous GOP support, and Democrats are furious

The House of Representatives passed the SAVE America Act, a sweeping election integrity overhaul backed overwhelmingly by Republicans and opposed by nearly every Democrat. As reported by Fox News, the measure cleared the chamber on Wednesday by a vote of 218 to 213.

The bill was led by Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas. Only one House Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, voted in favor of the legislation. The proposal is designed to prevent non-citizens from voting in federal elections. It would require photo ID to cast a ballot in federal races and mandate proof of citizenship during the voter registration process.

The legislation would also require states to share voter data with federal authorities. The Department of Homeland Security would be tasked with verifying citizenship information on voter rolls and could pursue immigration cases if non-citizens are identified.

Democrats warn of voter suppression while the GOP cites election security

The SAVE America Act builds on a previous version of the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility Act that passed the House in April 2025 but stalled in the Senate. The chamber has also been dealing with Mike Johnson’s tariff rules during the same week.

ONE DEFECTION: Rep. Chip Roy's updated SAVE Act clears the House with overwhelming GOP support—requiring photo ID and proof of citizenship to vote. Only 1 Democrat voted yes. https://t.co/ESCcTZCW9K — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) February 12, 2026

This updated version adds a federal photo ID requirement to the proof-of-citizenship mandate. Republicans argue the bill is necessary to restore trust in elections. Rep. Mike Haridopolos of Florida said rebuilding confidence requires ensuring that only eligible American citizens vote. Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma said Democrats’ opposition undermines that goal.

Democrats have sharply criticized the legislation. House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts argued the bill would create barriers for eligible voters, including married women whose current names may not match their birth certificates.

Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger of Texas said voters gave the GOP a mandate to strengthen election safeguards. Separately, an American Airlines gate agent’s mishap circulated widely online.

If enacted, the new proof-of-citizenship and photo ID requirements could take effect as soon as the November midterm elections. The timeline would require states to implement significant administrative changes in a short period.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where it faces a difficult path. Under current rules, it would need at least 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, meaning several Democrats would have to support it for the legislation to advance.

