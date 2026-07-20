Woman had skin cancer taken out her legs twice and nose once. Now she has warning for ‘tanmaxxers’: ‘Learn from my dumb mistakes’

Liz Benditt is sharing her personal history with skin cancer to warn those participating in the modern trend known as tanmaxxing. At 54 years old, she has already faced three separate skin cancer diagnoses, including two procedures on her leg and one on her nose. She is now speaking out because she sees a direct connection between the behavior of younger generations today and the habits she adopted decades ago.

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The trend of tanmaxxing involves carefully planning activities around UV levels, intentionally skipping strong sunblock, and using various oils or butters to maximize sun exposure. While people have been working on their tans for a long time, Liz believes this specific trend will result in serious health consequences in the future. She is speaking from a place of regret regarding her own past choices.

“I tanmaxxed in the 80s, and I want people to learn from my dumb mistakes,” said the Missouri woman, LadBible reported. She expressed deep frustration with the current trend, noting that the risks are simply too high. “I can’t believe this tanmaxxing trend. It’s shocking. If my story doesn’t scare them, they deserve what they get. Don’t tan max. It’s not worth it.”

Growing up with fair skin, red hair, and freckles, Liz initially struggled to tan as a teenager

She recalled using tanning products like Hawaiian Tropic 5 to achieve that summer look. She and her friends would spend hours lying on towels, often ending up with painful sunburns. She admits that she was effectively destroying her skin during those years.

Woman who battled skin cancer three times issues stark warning over 'tanmaxxing' trend https://t.co/F8ZxoOGOEE pic.twitter.com/kvRlCIhK4M — LADbible (@ladbible) July 20, 2026

Her medical journey began when she was 37 after her mother noticed a suspicious mole on her leg. A dermatologist performed a biopsy, which confirmed she had melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer. The diagnosis led to immediate surgery and a lymph node biopsy in her groin area. She described the experience of the needle procedure as excruciating and recalls screaming during the process. She also dealt with a significant issue involving a large collection of blood on her inner thigh that required medical lancing, leaving her with lasting scars.

Liz now visits a dermatologist four times a year to monitor her skin health. Despite her efforts, she was diagnosed with basal cell skin cancer on her nose in 2015, which was removed while she remained awake. She has also faced breast cancer twice and thyroid cancer once, though doctors have not confirmed if these are linked to her skin cancer history. She considers herself lucky to have survived, noting that her children were only one and three years old when she first faced her melanoma diagnosis.

It is clear that her perspective on tanning has shifted entirely. She now emphasizes the importance of keeping skin covered and avoiding the damage that comes from trying to force a tan. By sharing these details, she hopes to prevent others from making the same errors she made during her youth.

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