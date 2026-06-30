Trump weighs 250 pardons for America’s 250th birthday. So lobbyists are reportedly charging up to $2 million for access

The White House is currently weighing a plan to grant 250 pardons as a centerpiece of the country’s 250th birthday celebrations over the Fourth of July weekend. The plan, called “250 pardons for 250 years,” would place one of the most politically sensitive powers of the presidency at the center of the nation’s birthday events.

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According to The Atlantic, the possibility of such a large pardon effort has set off intense lobbying and dealmaking. People connected to the administration say the competition to get on this possible list is constant. One criminal-defense attorney described the situation as “a three-ring circus,” while a former administration official called the atmosphere “batshit crazy.”

The process has clearly moved away from the quiet, private approach used by past administrations. One former Trump associate said everything is now happening out in the open, a sharp change from before. For people seeking pardons, this person added, “now is the time.”

Lobbyists describe a gold rush built on access to the president

This shift has created a kind of gold rush, where closeness to the president is being turned into money. The pardon push is one of several 250th anniversary efforts that critics say offers donors paid access to Trump.

Several sources said lobbyists and people with ties to the administration are being approached with offers to help arrange pardons in exchange for payment. One well-known white-collar defense attorney said, “It is general knowledge in our practice that for $2 million, you can have a pardon.”

“250 pardons for 250 years”: The White House is considering issuing mass pardons over the Fourth of July weekend, @S_Fitzpatrick and @michaelscherer report. https://t.co/DJ4x8LntT3 — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 29, 2026

The going rate is often described as between $1 million and $2 million, though some clients are reportedly offering far more for harder cases. In recent weeks, the requests from clients have become so aggressive that some lobbyists have started turning off their cellphones.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president “finds it detestable that anyone would even attempt to profit off pardons.” She added that there is a strict review process in place involving the Department of Justice and the White House Counsel’s Office.

The “250 for 250” plan has support from figures including Alice Johnson and Department of Justice pardon attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. Supporters of the plan want to connect the idea of freedom with a goal of fixing what they see as overly harsh sentences, or cases where they believe past administrations misused the justice system. Among the people reportedly being considered for pardons are Malaysian fugitive Low Taek Jho, musical artist Pras Michel, and OneTaste co-founder Nicole Daedone.

Opinions inside the administration remain divided. Some advisers believe the move would strengthen support among the president’s base, while others are concerned about possible backlash from Republicans in Congress and the effect on the president’s low approval ratings.

The pardon plan adds to a broader debate over the anniversary, after Reverend Al Sharpton questioned the meaning of the celebration for Black Americans. Even if a list is finished, it is still unclear whether the president will move forward with an announcement by Independence Day. As one attorney put it, “The list is ready when he asks for it.”

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