New York farmer found an abandoned ATV on his property. Cops confirmed and then reportedly asked him to pay to have it removed

A New York farmer is currently locked in a dispute with local law enforcement after finding an abandoned ATV on his property and being told he would have to pay for its removal, Daily Dot reported. The situation came to light after a video was shared to X by the account @WallStreetApes, where the farmer detailed his frustration with how the police handled the discovery.

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The farmer explained that he discovered the four-wheeler tucked away in his field, with his own corn stalks stacked on top of it in what appeared to be an attempt to hide the machine. He immediately contacted the authorities to report the find, noting that the vehicle was not his and that he had no idea where it came from.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that the serial and VIN numbers on the ATV had been filed off, which is a major red flag. Despite the evidence that the vehicle was involved in some kind of illicit activity, the farmer said he was told that he would need to pay to have the four-wheeler towed to an impound yard himself.

It is understandably a frustrating situation, especially when you are just trying to keep your land clear

His reaction was pretty clear in the video, as he stated, “You want me to pay you to impound a four-wheeler that’s not mine that I don’t give a s— about?” He made it clear that he had no intention of footing the bill for a vehicle he never asked for.

Farmer lives in New York



Someone stole this 4 wheeler, they filed off the serial numbers and dumped it on his property



He called the police to report it and have it removed. NYPD said he would have to pay for the tow and impound to remove it



This is what it’s like living in a… pic.twitter.com/G6t6DqI9B4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 20, 2026

The account that shared the video later explained that under New York policy, police can decline to take custody of a vehicle if it lacks plates or has a low resale value and is not currently tied to an active investigation. This leaves the property owner holding the bag for the towing costs, which seems like a top-tier headache for anyone dealing with trespassers.

The account that posted the clip called it pretty wild that a vehicle with its serial numbers filed off would not automatically qualify as evidence in an active investigation. Commenters on the post were quick to weigh in on the situation. One user described the scenario as a racket, warning that if the farmer fails to pay for the tow, he could potentially face accusations of stealing the vehicle himself.

Another user suggested that the farmer should have just handled the issue without involving law enforcement, while a different person argued that the farmer should have taken care of the problem himself to avoid these complications.

New York state law does have specific guidelines regarding abandoned property. The Department of Motor Vehicles directs property owners to contact local police to confirm if a vehicle has been reported stolen. Once a vehicle is formally classified as abandoned, the next steps depend on the vehicle’s value and whether the owner can be traced.

Under state law, a vehicle left on private property without permission for more than 96 hours can be classified as abandoned. Generally, the person who reclaims a vehicle is responsible for removal and storage costs, rather than the property owner who reported it.

It is worth noting that there are no details regarding the farmer’s identity, his exact location in New York, or which specific police department he dealt with. The information provided is based entirely on the farmer’s account and the characterization of state policy shared on X. We couldn’t get a statement from the Police.

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