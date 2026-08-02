10-year-old boy dies trying to save sister in New Jersey river as search continues for missing girl

A routine summer evening ended in heartbreak after a 10-year-old boy lost his life while trying to save his older sister from the waters of New Jersey’s Passaic River. As rescue teams continue searching for another missing child, officials believe the young boy’s final act may have saved his sister’s life.

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The tragedy unfolded near Pulaski Park in Passaic shortly after 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the New York Post reported. The boy entered the river with his 11-year-old sister and their 10-year-old female friend. Moments later, the children began struggling against the strong current.

The boy’s body was recovered more than three hours later. Officials found him about 50 feet from where he had entered the river. His sister managed to climb out of the water and reunite with her parents. The third child remains missing as authorities continue an intensive recovery operation.

He tried to save her… and paid the ultimate price

According to ABC7 New York, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said conversations with the surviving girl suggest her younger brother helped her escape before disappearing beneath the water. Lora said the boy’s actions may have saved his sister’s life.

The Passaic River remains high following yesterday's heavy rainfall, and some flooding continues in low-lying areas. River levels are expected to crest today before gradually beginning to recede, but flooded roadways and fast-moving water remain dangerous.#PPDNextGen pic.twitter.com/MVCkRXyXtp — Paterson Police Department (@PatersonPD) July 29, 2026

The mayor explained that as the boy went underwater, he pushed his sister toward nearby rocks. She was able to grab onto them and climb out safely. His attempt to save his sister recalls another recent tragedy in which an Arkansas police officer lost his life while rescuing his fiancée just hours after proposing to her.

The siblings’ 10-year-old friend remains missing early Thursday. A bystander jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue the children. However, the fast-moving current prevented him from bringing both children to safety. Lora later shared a message on social media asking the community to support the grieving families.

The Passaic Fire Department is leading the search effort. Boats and scuba dive teams from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office have also joined the operation. Officials said darkness and high water caused by recent storms have made conditions extremely difficult. The mission is now being treated as a recovery effort.

Earlier Wednesday, Paterson Police had warned residents about dangerous river conditions in a post on X. “Flooded roadways and fast-moving water remain dangerous.” The department also said river levels were expected to crest before slowly receding.

The warning comes as communities across the country continue to grapple with tragic water-related incidents. In another recent case, a 3-year-old boy died after drowning in a Georgia swimming pool despite wearing a life vest.

Local witness Lian Rodriguez told News 12 that the river frequently floods and described the area as a known flood zone. She said barriers should have been installed and added that she had never seen such a large emergency response. The incident, she said, felt especially personal for the community.

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