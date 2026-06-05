A D.C. mom left her 13-month-old twins alone for four days, and the surviving brother tried to eat a paramedic’s stethoscope out of starvation

Valencia Duke has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder and child cruelty following the death of her 13-month-old daughter, Mazouri Jones. In my opinion, this situation is deeply concerning, and the severe level of neglect detailed in the official reports from the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is difficult to overstate.

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According to People, the investigation began on January 18, when authorities arrived at a Washington, D.C., residence. Inside, they found Mazouri Jones in a state described by officials as “deceased and decomposing.” Her twin brother was also discovered at the scene, suffering from severe dehydration and malnutrition.

The conditions the children were subjected to are truly staggering. According to court documents and photos from the scene, the home was filled with piles of clutter, empty food containers, and various household items scattered throughout the room. It seems incredibly difficult to process such a heartbreaking detail, but the surviving twin was reportedly in such a desperate state of hunger that he attempted to eat a paramedic’s stethoscope, apparently mistaking it for food.

The surviving twin brother is recovering after a desperate rescue

This level of starvation is hard to wrap your head around, and it speaks to the severity of the neglect these toddlers endured. Investigators allege that Duke left the two children alone in a playpen inside the apartment for four days, specifically between January 14 and January 18. During this time, they were left without food, water, or heat, even as the area experienced unusually cold winter weather.

Duke, who is 25 years old, was arrested on Wednesday, June 3. She faces charges including first-degree felony murder and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children. Reports from several local outlets indicate that Duke allegedly confessed to leaving her children in the apartment without food or water for that four-day period. Following her arrest, a judge ordered that she be held without bond.

A D.C. mother is facing charges for allegedly killing one of her two-month-old twins.

Investigators said the 25-year-old mother left her 13-month-old daughter and her twin brother in a playpen in a Southeast apartment for days. When the children were found, her daughter had… pic.twitter.com/yX2g9US9e3 — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) June 5, 2026

An autopsy performed on Mazouri confirmed that her death was caused by dehydration and malnutrition resulting from this neglect. It remains unclear who initially contacted the police to report the unconscious child on January 18, or if Duke has entered any formal pleas to the charges against her. Details regarding her current legal representation remain unconfirmed.

Looking at the evidence provided by the police, it’s clear that this was a catastrophic failure of care. The images of the living conditions, combined with the medical findings regarding the children’s health, paint a grim picture of what happened inside that home. This situation underscores the broader, devastating impacts associated with severe cases of child abuse.

For now, the focus remains on the charges Duke faces and the tragic loss of a very young life.

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