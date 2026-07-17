A woman held pepper spray in her hand during a parking lot dispute, then threatened to take the other woman’s phone if she didn’t speak English

A video circulating online appears to show a heated confrontation between two women in a parking lot, with one woman holding pepper spray while accusing the other of hitting a vehicle. The clip, reported by Daily Dot, was originally shared on X by an account with a large following and has drawn hundreds of thousands of views. Attack of the Fanboy could not independently verify the events that led up to the recording.

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In the footage, one woman can be seen speaking to two men nearby while holding pepper spray, which she says she grabbed after seeing the other woman approach her vehicle. The woman recording the video, who can be heard speaking Spanish, appears to accuse the first woman of striking a truck, though the claim has not been independently confirmed.

The situation escalates as the woman holding the pepper spray turns her attention to the person filming, telling her to speak English and threatening to take her phone. A bystander eventually steps in and pulls her away from the confrontation, while she continues shouting that people should not approach a car with children inside.

The dispute raises questions about what drivers are required to do after hitting a parked car

Legal experts note that drivers involved in this kind of incident have specific obligations. According to FindLaw, anyone who hits a parked car is required to stop, assess the damage, and attempt to contact the vehicle’s owner, leaving a note with contact and insurance information if the owner cannot be found.

Failing to do so can be treated as a hit-and-run in some jurisdictions, which may lead to fines, license points, or criminal charges depending on the state. Parking disputes have surfaced in a number of viral videos recently, including one where a California woman chased a driver down the street after accusing him of taking a spot she had been waiting for.

I’m not sure what some people think screaming is supposed to accomplish. If you’re an adult and the only way you know how to handle conflict is by shouting over everyone else, maybe it’s time to grow up. pic.twitter.com/vZDdomwrNX — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) July 16, 2026

Documentation is often recommended in situations like these, with drivers encouraged to photograph the damage to both vehicles and call police if there is significant harm or an injury involved. Other parking lot encounters have drawn attention online recently as well, including a case where a Utah driver said her car had been tampered with by two men posing as mechanics.

It remains unclear whether police responded to the parking lot dispute or whether either woman filed a report. Neither woman involved in the video has been publicly identified.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the details of the confrontation, as the footage circulated through a repost on X without additional context from those directly involved.

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