“That’s not three kids, it’s three little commandos,” one commenter wrote after watching siblings recreate their wardrobe climb

A viral video on Reddit has sparked a wide conversation about child safety after three siblings recreated exactly how they scaled a bedroom wardrobe. The footage, posted in the r/BeAmazed community, has already collected over thousands of upvotes for its 41-second demonstration of the trio’s climbing technique. The clip is equal parts impressive and unsettling, showing just how resourceful young children can be when left to their own devices.

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The engineering on display is hard to ignore. As reported by the Daily Dot, the video shows the group recreating their climb, beginning with the middle child standing on a cushion and wearing a piece of fabric like a makeshift cape. From there, the children use what appears to be a vertical pipe to climb, with one sibling assisting from above, and they even rig a pulley-like system out of fabric to hoist the youngest child to the top.

Reaction online has split between amusement and alarm. Several commenters leaned into the humor, with one writing, “That’s not three kids, it’s three little commandos,” and another adding, “Team building starts at home.” A third joked that a decade from now, the siblings would still be relying on tied bedsheets during a family trip up a mountain.

Alongside the jokes, plenty of viewers focused on the coordination the children displayed. One person credited the climbing child with inherited agility, while another praised the older sibling’s strength for pulling the youngest child up the makeshift rig. The tone shifted once commenters began weighing in on the safety implications of climbing exposed piping and unsecured furniture.

Several commenters pointed directly to the risk of tip-overs, with one writing, “Friendly reminder to anchor them to your wall,” and another adding, “Yeah, amazing. Until the pipe bursts…” A viral video of adults climbing into a supermarket meat cooler drew a similar wave of concern recently, showing how quickly a lighthearted clip can shift into a debate about safety.

The concerns raised in the comments line up with established safety guidance. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission runs a campaign called Anchor It aimed at preventing furniture and television tip-overs in the home. The commission notes that children naturally treat furniture as something to climb and play on, which is why securing dressers, shelving, and television stands to the wall is considered an important safeguard.

Parents are generally advised to follow manufacturer instructions when purchasing new furniture and to use anti-tip brackets on existing pieces like dressers and shelving units. Removing toys, remote controls, and other tempting items from the top of furniture is another recommended step, along with placing televisions on stands built specifically to hold them or mounting them directly to the wall. A child’s close call with a bear near his family’s home offered a reminder earlier this month that everyday moments can turn serious in an instant.

The Reddit thread also touched on other household precautions unrelated to furniture. One commenter reminded gun-owning parents that firearms should never be stored anywhere accessible to small children without a lock.

The video’s mix of humor and hazard captured attention specifically because it showed how easily kids can turn household objects into an obstacle course. Anchoring furniture, securing loose piping, and removing climbing temptations remain the primary steps safety officials recommend for households with young children.

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