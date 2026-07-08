A Connecticut father watched a bear charge toward his son, then the family husky did something he never expected

A family in Torrington, Connecticut, got an unexpected scare when a bear moved through their driveway while a young boy was playing outside. Homeowner Jeff Tazzara captured the moment on camera as the family husky sprang into action, putting itself between the animal and the child before chasing it off the property. The footage quickly circulated online after Tazzara shared it publicly.

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In the video, the boy is seen spotting the bear, which appeared to be a yearling, and immediately turning to run toward the garage. It did not appear the animal was actively pursuing him, but the husky moved fast enough to keep it from getting any closer. Tazzara said the dog is usually protective of the family around strangers, though he was not certain how she would react to a wild animal of that size.

The story gained traction when reported by BroBible, which detailed the encounter and Tazzara’s reaction afterward. He told the outlet the husky would likely get “a t-bone or something like that” as a reward for stepping in when it mattered. The exact date of the encounter has not been independently confirmed beyond what Tazzara shared.

A Torrington backyard became a reminder of how close Connecticut’s bear population really is

Wildlife officials estimate the state is home to between 1,000 and 1,200 black bears, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s state of the bears report. Torrington sits in the northwest part of the state, an area where sightings are relatively common, and reports of sows with cubs have been documented across 79 towns statewide. Human-bear conflicts have followed a long-term upward trend, with three recorded bear attacks on humans in Connecticut in 2025 alone.

Pets stepping in during unexpected animal encounters has been a recurring theme in viral clips lately, including a firefighter puppy rescue in Arkansas that used an unconventional method to free a trapped dog. That story landed the same general stretch of viral animal content that also included a very different kind of surprise, when a fish stealing a dog’s ball mid-fetch drew widespread attention online.

State officials continue to push the Be BearWise awareness campaign to help residents reduce these kinds of run-ins, recommending steps like securing trash in bear-resistant containers, removing bird feeders, and using electric fencing around livestock and beehives. Connecticut also passed Public Act 23-77 in 2023, which prohibits intentionally feeding bears and other dangerous wildlife and created a permit process for farmers dealing with bear damage to crops or livestock.

Because bears do not stay confined to a single territory and often range across multiple towns, wildlife officials say awareness remains the most effective tool for homeowners. Attack of the Fanboy could not independently verify additional details of the Torrington encounter beyond what was shared in Tazzara’s video and reported by BroBible.

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