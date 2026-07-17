A young Burger King worker mocked her manager’s age in a viral TikTok, and what an X user says happened next has people talking

A Burger King employee is said to have lost her job after posting a TikTok video that mocked her manager’s age, according to a report from Daily Dot. The claim comes from a post on X rather than an official statement, and it has not been independently confirmed. Even without confirmation, the clip has drawn a large amount of attention online.

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In the video, the employee performs a series of trending dance moves while a caption pokes fun at her manager, framing the older employee as intimidated by her presence. A second woman appears briefly in the background of the shot. It is not confirmed whether that person is the manager referenced in the caption.

The user on X who shared the clip claimed, “She was fired shortly after posting this.” That claim has not been verified through any official channel. Workplace terminations tied to social media posts often raise questions about what protections employees do or do not have, an area the National Labor Relations Board outlines in its guidance on protected workplace activity.

The clip has split viewers between defending the joke and questioning her judgment

Reactions in the comments section were mixed. Several users questioned why the employee would risk her job over a video, with one asking why she would take that chance at all. Another pointed out the second woman visible in the frame, suggesting the footage may not reflect well on the employee regardless of the outcome.

She was fired shortly after posting this. pic.twitter.com/t4mRririLJ — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) July 17, 2026

Some commenters used the moment to raise broader concerns about the fast food industry, with several claiming distrust toward how their food is handled by employees they see acting unprofessionally online. Other viral workplace posts have picked up similar reactions, including one where a woman was reportedly fired over workplace TikTok posts despite saying she only filmed during breaks.

A few commenters were more sympathetic toward the Burger King employee, with one calling her a “legend” for the video while acknowledging the visible uniform likely made her easy to identify. That sentiment echoes a wider pattern seen in an earlier debate over Gen Z firings that also divided viewers over workplace conduct on social media.

Burger King has not issued a public statement addressing the video or the claim that the employee was terminated. The employee has also not commented publicly on the situation since the video began circulating.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the claim that the employee was fired, as it originates from a single post on X rather than an official source.

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