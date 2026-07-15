Man invited a woman he’d been dating to his home, but her ex tracked her there with an AirTag. It got worse when he loaned her his car

A man says what started as a promising new relationship turned into one of the most unsettling experiences of his life after his date’s ex-boyfriend allegedly tracked her to his home using an Apple AirTag. The man, who goes by @icepiesies on social media, shared the story across two videos that have since gone viral, with the first clip alone drawing over 235,100 views.

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In a TikTok video, he said he had been talking to the woman for about a week and a half before they went out for drinks. “I thought I’d finally found somebody that was, you know, maybe compatible with me,” he said, describing her as attractive, well-respected in her community, and the owner of her own business. After another week of seeing each other, he invited her to his home, where she spent the night.

The following morning, around 8 or 9 a.m., he said he was woken by loud pounding at his front door. Looking out from his third-floor attic bedroom, he said he spotted a red work truck outside. His date, he claimed, immediately recognized it. “Oh my God, that’s my ex-boyfriend,” he said she told him. Concerned about his four children, who spend time at the home, he told her he wanted no contact with her until the situation with her ex was resolved.

The situation escalated after the man decided to give the woman another chance

About a week later, according to the man, she reached out and said the situation had been handled. She allegedly told him that her ex-boyfriend had placed an Apple AirTag on her vehicle to track her location without her knowledge.

Stalking by a current or former partner is more common than many people may expect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men in the United States report having been stalked at some point in their lives.

He said he accepted her explanation and agreed to keep seeing her, on the condition that the issue was truly over. Unwanted contact from an ex is a pattern that has played out in other viral stories, including a case where a man’s dating app match showed up at his home uninvited.

Several weeks later, her car broke down and she said she needed to attend a court hearing roughly 45 minutes away. He said he offered to lend her his car, expecting her back in about three hours. When 3 p.m. came and went with no word from her, he called the courthouse, which reportedly informed him that the court case had been postponed.

After several unanswered calls and texts, she eventually responded, claiming she had gotten into a dispute with her attorney and was now two hours away from where she was supposed to be. When he asked when she would return his car, she allegedly said, “Well, I don’t know where it is.” He said he was taken aback. “Now I’m starting to freak out a little bit,” he said in the first video.

She later found the vehicle and said she was on her way back. Around 7:30 that evening, the man said he spotted the same red work truck from before driving down his dead-end road before turning around and leaving.

Minutes later, a vehicle he believed to be his car turned onto his road, with a state trooper’s lights flashing immediately behind it. “She proceeds to do about 60, maybe 70 miles an hour down my dead-end road,” he said, adding that she barely missed his children’s basketball hoops, a swimming pool, and a trampoline before pulling into his driveway.

In a follow-up TikTok video, the man continued the story, saying the state trooper questioned the woman about whether she had been drinking or using drugs, which she denied. She allegedly refused to take a sobriety test. He said that by that point, two state troopers and three police vehicles were outside his home.

Officers searched his car and, he claimed, found approximately 15 open alcohol containers stuffed under the driver’s seat, along with multiple changes of clothing and $400 in cash in the glove box that he said was not his. He said she was subsequently arrested and allegedly kicked and punched officers while resisting, resulting in an assault on officers charge, among others.

The alleged use of an AirTag in the situation also points to a broader concern that law enforcement has been tracking for years. The CDC notes that common stalking behaviors include showing up at a victim’s home, monitoring their movements, and using technology such as GPS devices or Bluetooth trackers.

Researchers have also found that while devices like AirTags were designed to help people locate lost items, they have been exploited for stalking purposes despite built-in features intended to prevent that.

In the same follow-up video, the man said he felt uncomfortable staying at home that night, believing the ex-boyfriend may have been watching from the end of his road, and checked into a hotel.

The next morning, while returning home to let out his dog, he said the red work truck pulled out from near his road. When he kept driving, the truck allegedly followed him. He said he called police dispatch and was directed to drive straight to a police station, where officers were waiting inside.

The man said the driver followed him into the station’s parking lot regardless. When officers came out and asked the driver why he was there, he claimed the man said, “Oh, I’m not following him,” before stating he had come to collect his ex-girlfriend’s belongings from the car.

The man said he had already bagged up her belongings, including the $400 in cash, and turned everything over to police, wanting no further connection to the situation. He said he then proceeded to the courthouse to seek protective orders against both individuals. In a separate incident that also ended at a police station, an ex-girlfriend allegedly followed a man inside and tried to break into his car.

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