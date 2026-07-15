Trump shared posts praising his Pennsylvania rally from accounts claiming to be in Florida and New York, but X identified both as based overseas

President Donald Trump shared social media posts from accounts that appear to be based in the United States, even though X identifies them as being located overseas. This happened after his rally at a Mack Truck plant in Pennsylvania. Following the event, Trump posted screenshots from X accounts on his Truth Social page under the heading “THE PRESIDENT’S SPEECH IN PENNSYLVANIA – X COVERAGE.”

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According to MeidasTouch News, one of the accounts Trump highlighted is called “Conservatism And Elegance,” using the handle @ThayzzySmith. Its bio explicitly lists “Florida, USA” as its location and features Trump imagery throughout. However, X identifies this account as being “based in South America.”

The content shared from that account was originally written in Portuguese, which X translated for a wider audience. The post claimed that the crowd in Pennsylvania broke out into chants of “USA! USA! USA!” during the President’s speech. It also quoted Trump saying, “I’m proud to say that I won in this state with a landslide victory.”

X flagged both accounts as overseas despite one listing Florida and the other branding itself around New York

The second account Trump shared goes by “NewYork-Insight,” using the handle @NewYork_Insight, and presents itself as a source for news on New York politics. It leans heavily into a New York-focused identity. Despite this branding, X identifies the account as being “based in West Asia.”

NEWS: Trump shared X posts of his own Pennsylvania speech to prove how beloved he is — except the glowing praise he boosted came from accounts posing as Florida and New York "patriots."



Turns out they're not even American.



Full story ⬇️https://t.co/Gwgj2pSzV3 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 14, 2026

That particular post focused on Trump’s Pennsylvania appearance, describing a scene where Mack Truck workers and other supporters gathered in large numbers to hear his remarks. The account’s name and framing were clearly designed to suggest it was a local, regionally relevant source.

Both accounts went to notable lengths to appear domestic — one claiming a Florida location, the other built entirely around a New York identity — while the location data provided by X told a different story. The original reporting on these accounts surfaced on July 14, 2026, at 2:15 PM EDT.

This is not the first time Trump has shared content from accounts that X identifies as foreign-based to highlight coverage of his own activities. The pattern involves accounts that present themselves as American voices, complete with U.S. city names and locally themed branding, while platform data places them outside the country. This pattern of amplifying misleading claims extends to other false narratives, such as Trump’s Washington two desks story.

X’s location labels are the key detail here, as they are provided by the platform itself rather than by the accounts, offering an independent data point that contradicts what each account claims about itself in its bio.

The gap between what these accounts say about themselves and what X’s own systems report about them is what drew attention to the posts Trump amplified. This tension between platform data and self-representation mirrors broader conflicts over information sources, like the Qatari Air Force One story.

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