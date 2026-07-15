Family checked into a San Diego Airbnb and noticed a beach canvas in the hallway. They spotted themselves in the tiny figures in the water

A family checking into a San Diego vacation rental on July 2 discovered a large beach canvas hanging in the hallway that appeared to feature themselves. TikTok user Aubrey Birrell shared a video of the moment the group realized who was in the picture. As she zoomed in on the tiny figures wading in the water, she identified her father, her sister Libby, and her brother Brady.

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“We’re looking at this picture, and my dad is like, ‘This looks like me,'” Birrell said. She then described her own reaction: “I’m like, ‘Dad, what?’ … No, this is my dad. That’s my sister, Libby, from 10 years ago, and that’s Brady, my brother, 10 years ago.”

The family said the figures in the painting were wearing the same swimsuits they remembered from that time. “There you go,” Birrell said. “They’re literally in the Airbnb.” Her sister Libby, who also appears in the video, confirmed the match: “We have those swimsuits. We are literally in this picture. We are on our Airbnb wall.”

A beach painting in a stranger’s rental turned out to be a family time capsule from 10 years ago

Libby described the experience as unsettling. “It’s unsettling – random Airbnb,” she said in the video. The family had not expected to find a piece of their own history hanging on the wall of a rental property they had never visited before.

The video gained traction on TikTok, and viewers responded with a range of reactions. One commenter wrote, “Literally sounds like the start of a horror movie,” while another said, “Proof we live in a simulation.” Such uncanny discoveries can feel like a real-life horror movie scenario.

Other users in the comments shared similar experiences of unexpectedly finding themselves in photos or media. One person said their uncle found a postcard from Mackinac Island that featured his grandfather eating an ice cream cone, even though he had passed away years before.

Another viewer shared a story about checking into a beach hotel during a thunderstorm. After grabbing a nearby newspaper to shield themselves from the rain, they arrived in their room and realized a photo of their mother and themselves was on the front page, taken at a festival in that same town three years earlier.

The Birrell family’s discovery on July 2 added their story to this collection of unexpected personal coincidences that people have encountered while traveling. Other guests have reported similarly bizarre or demanding interactions with hosts, such as being asked for a tip after cleaning.

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