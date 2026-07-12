Ex-girlfriend allegedly follows man into police station and tries to break into his car. Video shows her getting tased

A video shared on X shows an intense confrontation unfolding outside a police station where a woman was tased after allegedly following her ex-boyfriend to the location, Daily Dot reported. The situation began when the man arrived at the station to inquire about an existing restraining order and a separate complaint he had filed. It is a wild situation to watch, especially considering the setting is right in front of law enforcement officials.

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The man claims he had no idea his ex-girlfriend was following him until she arrived at the station. He told the responding officer, “I didn’t know she was following me,” and added, “Then she tried to break into my car.”

According to his account, she was hitting the windows and doors of his vehicle in an attempt to gain entry. He also alleged that she had hit his son a few weeks prior, which prompted his earlier complaint, and claimed she struck him again during this incident. While these allegations of abuse are serious, they remain unverified by any outside evidence presented in the video.

The interaction shifted dramatically once the officer approached the woman in her own vehicle

After the man provided his paperwork to the officer, the footage shows the officer knocking on the woman’s car window. She repeatedly refused to roll the window down, which led the officer to inform her that she was being arrested for obstructing justice. When she continued to ignore the commands, the officer smashed the driver’s side window.

This man’s crazy ex has been stalking him and has abused their son . He pulled into the police station to check on a restraining order he was granted and to file another complaint. She followed him into the parking lot and refused to leave. He shows his paperwork to the officer… pic.twitter.com/a1Gw8aGKpc — Leah Rain ✝️🇺🇸🎸🏝️ (@LeahRain77) July 6, 2026

Even after the window was broken, she did not exit the vehicle until the officer produced a taser. She was ultimately tased after continuing to defy orders, allowing officers to handcuff her and place her in the back of a cruiser. During the arrest, she could be heard saying, “he [her ex] won’t let me have my son.”

The situation became even more complicated when the video cut to a second woman, identified as the sister of the first woman, who was also handcuffed in a cruiser. This sister claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the man years ago and expressed that the entire ordeal was incredibly traumatic for her sibling.

Just like the man’s claims regarding his son, these allegations of past assault are not backed up by any evidence in the footage. It is difficult to determine the truth here, as it is essentially a case of competing narratives without any independent verification.

The internet has been quick to react to the footage, with many viewers expressing strong opinions on the outcome. One user commented, “All I saw was a win for everyone involved. Whatever mess is going on between her, her ex husband, the officers, and the courts? All of it was just resolved in a parking lot. She finally exposed herself for who she is, and left no room for denial. As Martha say’s ‘it’s a good thing.'”

While many others seemed to share this perspective, it is important to note that the video does not actually confirm that any of the underlying legal or personal issues will be resolved. It is a chaotic scene that highlights how quickly a dispute can escalate, but we are still left waiting to see if any of these claims lead to further legal action or clarity.

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