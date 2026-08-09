‘What did you do yesterday?’ The question that ended a Spanish worker’s six-year vanishing act

For six years, one Spanish government employee collected a full salary without showing up to work. His remarkable disappearance stayed hidden because of a bureaucratic oversight. Ironically, it all came crashing down when he was selected to receive an award honoring his dedication.

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The story of Joaquín García has resurfaced as one of the most unbelievable examples of workplace absenteeism. What makes it even more astonishing is that he was not caught through an audit or complaint. Instead, a ceremony celebrating his long service exposed the truth.

García later claimed workplace bullying pushed him to stop reporting for duty, according to Bored Panda. While his explanation sparked debate, the unusual chain of events made the case famous around the world.

An award ceremony is what finally ended six years of disappearing

Joaquín García worked as a building supervisor at a water treatment plant in Cádiz. He had spent more than 20 years employed by the local government. At some point, he stopped going to work but continued receiving his annual salary of about $41,500.

Spanish Man Stops Going To Work For 6 Years, Nobody Notices Until They Try To Give Him An Award – AOL https://t.co/qYv4Vh9t3K — Barrie NJ 📈 🇬🇧🇺🇲 (@barrienj1) August 5, 2026

As reported by Unilad, the mistake happened because two government departments each believed the other was supervising García. That bureaucratic confusion allowed him to disappear from the workplace for six years without anyone questioning his absence.

During that time, García said he studied philosophy instead of working. His unusual arrangement finally unraveled when he was nominated for a long-service award recognizing two decades with the company.

Stories about unusual workplace situations often reveal how complicated employee and employer relationships can become. Recently, a woman claimed a Gen Z coworker blamed bullying for leaving a previous job before facing her own criticism at work.

Deputy mayor Jorge Blas became suspicious when García was called for the ceremony. Speaking to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, he recalled wondering whether García had retired, or worse. After checking payroll records, officials discovered García was still receiving his salary.

Blas later confronted him directly. “What did you do yesterday?” he asked, leaving García unable to explain his years away from work. García’s case wasn’t the first time a lapse in workplace supervision made headlines. A former Comcast employee separately alleged that workers were mistreated over unmet sales targets.

Meanwhile, a court ruled in favor of the water company. García was ordered to repay €27,000, about $30,000, which equaled roughly one year’s salary after tax. That was also the maximum amount the company could legally recover. García appealed the decision and asked the mayor to overturn the ruling while maintaining that workplace bullying caused his absence.

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