Lawsuit filed to stop UFC’s White House event, claiming it improperly skipped environmental review and benefits Trump and allies

A federal lawsuit is now trying to stop the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship event planned for the White House. The filing, which came this weekend, asks a federal judge to declare the June 14 event unlawful. The event is set to feature a caged octagon on the South Lawn and hold thousands of fans at the nearby Ellipse.

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The event is scheduled for the same day as the birthday of President Donald Trump. The Public Integrity Project, which represents a political activist and a Vietnam veteran, filed the suit to stop what they call a deeply corrupt event.

According to ABC News, the legal team argues that the administration improperly allowed the fight by using a temporary rule meant for the America 250 celebrations. According to the lawsuit, this rule was used to skip the usual permitting requirements that apply to National Park Service land. The plaintiffs say that because the fight is run by a private company and is not truly a celebration of the 250th anniversary of American Independence, it does not qualify for that exemption.

The complaint targets branding access, a steel arch, and Trump’s financial ties to the UFC

The lawsuit highlights the branding side of the setup. The filing states, “The President is giving [Dana] White and his company what none have enjoyed before: unfettered access to the White House and Lincoln Memorial to stage a private, for-profit sports event, with all the promotional and branding opportunities that accompany such access.”

It goes on to claim that the event is really a celebration of the UFC brand and the 80th anniversary of President Trump’s birthday rather than a national commemoration. The UFC has also expanded its ties with the federal government, including a program where its fighters train FBI agents.

Two Virginia residents have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the UFC fight President Donald Trump is holding at the White House as part of celebrations for the nation’s 250th birthday. https://t.co/SAiWozvB0p pic.twitter.com/Zw6zlOFQVG — CNN (@CNN) June 7, 2026

Beyond the permitting issues, the lawsuit points to the construction of a 600-ton steel arch over the South Lawn. The plaintiffs argue that this large structure should have gone through a formal environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.

The people behind the lawsuit, including a retired government employee and a Vietnam War veteran who drives for a rideshare service, say they are suffering aesthetic, dignitary, and procedural harms because of these actions.

The financial connections are also a central part of the complaint. The lawsuit notes that President Trump owns stock in the parent company of the UFC. It also points out that the UFC is selling VIP packages priced at more than $1 million and is offering sponsorships to an overseas cryptocurrency exchange.

The fight is set to be streamed through Paramount Skydance, which is the broadcast partner for the UFC. The complaint adds to a series of concerns raised about deals tied to the president’s family, including a Pentagon loan linked to Donald Trump Jr. that drew demands for answers from lawmakers.

The case has been assigned to Judge Amit Mehta. Legal challenges over the use of the White House and National Mall space have had a mixed history. Earlier attempts to stop construction projects, such as a ballroom or golf course renovations, have largely been unsuccessful in court. The White House and the UFC have not yet responded to requests for comment about these claims.

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