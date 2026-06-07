Lawmakers demand answers after report claims a White House aide intervened to secure a $620 million Pentagon loan tied to Trump Jr.

A group of lawmakers is demanding answers from the White House after a ProPublica report claimed that a top aide stepped in to help secure a $620 million Pentagon loan for a startup linked to Donald Trump Jr. The report, published on June 3, 2026, describes how the loan went to Vulcan Elements, a North Carolina startup, just months after the president’s son took a stake in the company.

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A ProPublica follow-up revealed that the call for answers comes from a group of Democratic members of Congress, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, and Mazie Hirono, along with Reps. Jason Crow and Mike Levin.

The lawmakers sent a formal letter to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. They argue that the reporting “reveals a staggering level of corruption and influence peddling that superseded this process, enriching the President’s son at the expense of U.S. national security and taxpayer dollars.”

Navarro and Trump Jr. have publicly shown support for each other in recent months

According to records and interviews, the request to fund Vulcan Elements came from Peter Navarro, who serves as the president’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing. Pentagon officials noted that among dozens of companies under consideration, Vulcan was the only one pushed by a top White House aide.

One Pentagon official involved in the process reportedly said, “The call came from the White House: We have to get this done.” This directive allegedly led staff to fast-track the deal at an unusually rapid pace. Navarro and Trump Jr. have kept a close relationship, which includes public shows of support.

A group of lawmakers demanded answers from the White House this week following a ProPublica investigation revealing that a top aide to the president initiated a $620 million loan from the Pentagon to a startup linked to Donald Trump Jr.https://t.co/Fp0OLaeCWF — ProPublica (@propublica) June 7, 2026

Trump Jr. visited Navarro while he was in prison and hosted him on his streaming show just a week before the loan was announced. When asked to comment on the allegations, Navarro sent a text message saying, “Staggering level of hyperbole. More fake news.” He later posted on social media, calling the report “fake news on steroids.”

The White House has said that the administration works in the best interest of the American people. A spokesperson said that the president’s team is working with private industry to secure critical mineral supply chains at what they called Trump Speed.

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. said that the president’s son does not discuss his investments with government officials and had no knowledge of how the Vulcan deal was formed. The administration has faced other claims about its internal decisions, including a whistleblower account involving immigration records.

1789 Capital, the venture firm where Trump Jr. is a partner, also denied any involvement or prior knowledge of the loan. The Pentagon has defended how it made its decision. A spokesperson for the department said, “No company receives preferential treatment,” and insisted that political connections or outside investors play no role in funding decisions.

The loan was meant to help the United States rely less on Chinese critical mineral supply chains. After the $620 million deal was announced, estimates of the startup’s value grew tenfold. Other lawmakers have voiced strong criticism about the situation.

They are looting this country. Dismantling it, selling it for parts, and lining their own pockets.



It is corruption to the highest degree. https://t.co/s9DbWE5mKx — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) May 28, 2026

Sen. Raphael Warnock described the deal as “corruption to the highest degree” in a post on X, claiming that the administration is looting the country for personal gain. Sen. Patty Murray also called for a formal congressional investigation, saying that Congress should put a stop to what she described as crooked self-dealing.

The president has drawn scrutiny over other national security statements, including his shifting comments on Iran’s military. As of now, the White House has not given further responses to the specific questions raised by the group of lawmakers in their letter.

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