This star college football prospect was admired for his “kindness and genuine spirit,” then a tragedy just days before his training changed everything

Accidents involving youngsters have become a growing concern in the United States, and in that growing list of affected youngsters, Deontavis Cooper, a star college football prospect, has also lost his life. The 17-year-old offensive lineman was traveling with two 18-year-old fellows at the Georgia-Florida border when the vehicle lost control, left the road, and struck a pole. Deontavis was pronounced dead, while the other two were in severe condition.

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According to the Daily Mail, Cooper had just graduated from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Georgia. The vehicle reportedly traveled to the shoulder of the road, struck the side railing, and caught air before it struck a utility pole. As the car became airborne, the passengers in the back seat were ejected before the car started rolling, as reported by WCTV. Deontavis was set to join the Tulane football team.

The Tulane Football team issued a tribute statement on the death of their recruit, saying, “He was a 2026 graduate of Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Georgia, and was set to join the football program. As an incoming member of the Green Wave, Deontavis exemplified dedication, resilience, and a positive outlook. His love for the game and his unwavering work ethic showed in everything he did, and he was on the path to making a significant impact both on the field and within the community. He remains forever a valued member of the Tulane community.”

Thomas County Central High School and its coach offer their condolences to Deontavis and his family

After the announcement of Deontavis’s death, Thomas County Central High School issued a statement on its official Facebook page, offering condolences to Deontavis, his family, and friends and stating, “With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of 2026 graduate, Deontavis Jamario ‘Big Coop’ Cooper. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and the many friends, classmates, teammates, and others who are grieving during this difficult time.”

Heartbreaking: Tulane-commit Deontavis Cooper has passed away in a tragic car accident at the age of 18.



Cooper was set to join the Green Wave football program this week and had an extremely bright future.



Rest in Peace 🙏🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ddMeDw3CJY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2026

Justin Rogers, the coach of the TCCHS football team, also took to his Facebook page to pay tribute to Deontavis for his efforts toward his dream of becoming a college football player and then reaching the professional level. He mentioned that Deontaviis was set to join Tulane University, but unfortunately, his life was cut short by this accident. His coach stated, “We were so excited to watch him begin the next chapter of his life at Tulane next week and continue pursuing his dream of playing college football. While that dream was cut far too short, the impact he made on his teammates, coaches, teachers, friends, and family will last forever.”

Cooper was also known as Big Coop at his college and had quite an impressive height and weight for an offensive lineman, 6′ 3, 295 pounds, per his profile on 24/7 Sports. He was a three-star-rated college prospect and was ranked 151st overall offensive lineman in the country. Academically, Cooper received scholarships from South Alabama, Cincinnati, UCF, Arkansas State, and East Carolina, among other schools, but he chose Tulane. Following NBA star Brandon Clarke’s death, the loss of Cooper is another news that has broken the sports community.

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