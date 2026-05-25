Mother of three was allegedly murdered after she moved away for a dream job, but the details are pointing to the man she trusted with her future

We are coming across several cases where a person gets into trouble because of someone they trusted most. Following an assistant principal’s shooting in which her husband was arrested in connection with, another horrifying case has come to light to break us. Happened in West Virginia, a woman trusted her boyfriend’s promise of getting her a “dream job,” but in reality, she was being lured to her death.

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As reported by the New York Post, 37-year-old Angel Whitaker, the mother of three, was promised an assistant manager position from her former work associate, Donald Pennington, at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Bluefield, West Virginia, per the criminal complaint obtained by WVNSTV. Whitaker, who was from Bristol, Virginia, accepted this offer and agreed to move 100 miles away. She met Donald in 2018 in an auto shop in Bristol and was romantically involved with him.

The job was offered to her in January 2026, but tensions sparked when she was completely unreachable to her family by April. Whitaker had lost all contact, and as a result, on May 4, her sister Angela reported her as missing. Her sister also told authorities that Whitaker distanced herself from the relationship and was living at the Princeton hotel. Investigators also said that the relationship was having tensions.

Pennington’s ex-girlfriend later said that he killed Whitaker

The couple was reportedly arguing for weeks before the mother of three vanished. Whitaker was last seen on April 17 2026. She showed up drunk at work, and Donald dropped her off at their residence, but when he returned, Angel wasn’t there. Later, Pennington’s former girlfriend shared heartbreaking news when she met with investigators on May 12. She reportedly said, “You’re not going to find her, he murdered her.”

Mom of three allegedly murdered by man who lured her to West Virginia with job offer https://t.co/eRaEFvrZ9y pic.twitter.com/0py8uNSQWk — New York Post (@nypost) May 25, 2026

The investigators gave details about what happened on the day she was last seen. Pennington was reportedly returning on April 17 to settle an argument between Angel and a family member, per WVNSTV. The criminal complaint also states that on the same day, he also met his ex-girlfriend in a mall and told her that he “snapped” when Whitaker threatened to kill him. She also gave disturbing details of her murder that Pennington grabbed Whitaker by her throat and choked her until she stopped breathing.

Per the GoFundMe, the innocent mother, who trusted Pennington for a dream job, had three children: 18-year-old son Braiden, 17-year-old daughter Daizy and 12-year-old son Christopher. Coming back to Donald Pennington, he pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of a body. He was arrested on May 13 and is at West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority. Following a recent California house fire, Whitaker’s case is another tragedy caused by someone who was supposed to be trusted.

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