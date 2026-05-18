California house fire claimed the life of a mother and her 13-year-old son, but evidence is pointing to a person who was living under the same roof

Tragedies caused by fire often make headlines. While some are accidental, some are intentional. Previously, we heard about a heartbreaking incident where a man set fire to a building because he was frustrated due to job loss. Now, another tragedy is caused by fire in California, which claimed the life of a loving mother and her 13-year-old innocent son.

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As reported by People, these two weren’t the only victims, as the third person who also lost his life was the woman’s boyfriend, living under the same roof. However, the investigation points to this person, who may have started the fire that resulted in a tragedy. The KTLA identified the three victims of the fire at Borquez’s Montebello home on May 14. This includes the mother, Rossy Borquez, her 13-year-old son, Atiel, and the accused boyfriend.

Authorities reported at the scene at 4:30 am local time, and according to the news release from the Montebello Police Department (MPD), the house was “fully engulfed” in fire. It was a horrific scene for the eyewitnesses, as one neighbor, Alisson Gomez, told ABC 7. “We saw a man and a lady just burning. Honestly, all her skin was off. Her hair burnt off completely, and she was just screaming for her son.” Now, the investigations are suggesting the boyfriend as a suspect, and it all might have something to do with domestic violence.

The late mom’s friend shed light on the toxic relationship Borquez had with her boyfriend

The late mother also had a daughter who labeled her as the “most hardworking person.” She was, of course, devastated by this extreme loss and told KTLA that her mother came from another country, Mexico, just so “her younger child could have better opportunities.”

2 killed in Montebello Fire🔥 Linked To Domestic Violence Incident😢

Investigators say a mother and her 13-year-old son were killed in an arson fire. Friends reveal the mother had fled brutal abuse in Mexico, only to be tracked down and killed in her own home here.

The suspect,… pic.twitter.com/cxHPEaS50y — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) May 16, 2026

Per the statements obtained by KTLA and ABC 7, Montebello Police Chief Luis Lopez thinks that the suspect is the boyfriend who also lost his life in the incident. But it looks like the story from the late mom’s friend could support Lopez’s claim. Hermalinda Anaya, her friend, mentioned the toxic relationship the mom had with her boyfriend in an interview with KTLA.

She told the outlet that they met on TikTok and had been dating for approximately 8 months. The man accused Borquez of seeing other men and was very controlling of her. He even took her phone away and asked others to stay away as well. Anaya’s story continued, she told KTLA, that Borquez “told me she’s so mad, she’s so upset at all the things that he do. He tell her, ‘I’m not gonna let you, nobody else be with you because I paid for your surgery, and I’m not gonna let you be with nobody else.’”

This could support the investigation that the authorities are doing. Similar to a Texas assistant principal who was shot, and her husband was arrested in connection with her death, this fire tragedy might also have been caused by the person Borquez could trust the most. With the investigation currently ongoing, anything said about her boyfriend is unconfirmed and speculation.

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