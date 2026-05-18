‘That’s going to help my fundraising’: Thomas Massie is welcoming Trump’s unhinged criticism, but it’s for this one reason

Rep. Thomas Massie said that the recent Truth Social posts from President Trump aimed at unseating him will only help his campaign fundraising efforts, The Hill reported. It is clear that Massie believes the focus from the president is actually backfiring in terms of voter sentiment, and he is leaning into that dynamic as he seeks a ninth term in the House.

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Massie explained his perspective on the situation. “I think that’s going to help my fundraising at ThomasMassie.com,” Massie said. He noted that every time the president posts about him, “it’s good for, you know, some money coming in, because people don’t like that.”

It is a bold strategy to embrace criticism from the top of the party, but Massie seems convinced that the outside pressure is motivating his base to contribute more than they otherwise would have. He even suggested that the attention is a sign of his standing in the race. “You can tell that I’m ahead in the polls and they’re desperate,” Massie said. “That’s why the president’s losing sleep and tweeting about this.”

The intensity of this primary battle in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District is reaching record-breaking levels

According to AdImpact, the contest has officially become the most expensive House primary battle in the history of the United States. A staggering $25.6 million has been spent on television, radio, and digital advertising alone. Massie pointed to the involvement of high-profile donors as a major factor in this spending surge. He claimed that billionaires Miriam Adelson and Paul Singer have “dumped money” into the race in a deliberate effort to “buy” his seat in Congress.

“And you know, how did this race become the most expensive race in the history of Congress for a primary? … Because three billionaires from outside of Kentucky have funneled millions of dollars in here. They’re trying to buy a seat,” Massie stated.

#BREAKING: Stephanopoulos: The president has a pretty good record of beating people he targets in Republican primaries. How will you overcome his opposition?



Rep Massie: “Well, I have the endorsement of the Right To Life organizations, the gun organizations, I had four members… pic.twitter.com/ooYc9n2Dqo — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) May 18, 2026

President Trump has been very active in his opposition to Massie, frequently using Truth Social to voice his disapproval and support for challenger Ed Gallrein. In an early post on Sunday, the president did not hold back. “Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country, is an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who suffered an unprecedented loss tonight by not even being allowed to run in the Republican Primary,” the president wrote. He followed that up by encouraging Kentucky residents to “vote the bum out” during the primary on Tuesday.

The criticism continued late Sunday as the president doubled down on his stance. “Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, including all Primaries, must be thrown out of office, ASAP!” the president wrote. He also accused Massie of voting against key legislative priorities, including tax cuts and border security measures. The president accompanied one of his messages with an image of Gallrein inside the Oval Office to emphasize his endorsement.

Gallrein has positioned himself as a veteran who maintains strong connections to the president. On Friday, he used X to outline his platform. “In Congress, I’ll always stand up for our veterans and their families, support organizations doing this kind of life-changing work, and fight to help expand these efforts across Kentucky and our nation,” Gallrein wrote.

The campaign has become quite aggressive, and the president is even sending Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the Bluegrass State on Monday to campaign on behalf of Gallrein. Massie referenced this move during his Sunday appearance, noting, “That’s why they’re sending the secretary of War to my district tomorrow.”

Despite the heavy spending and the high-profile endorsements against him, Massie remains focused on his own conservative voting record. His campaign consistently highlights his history of opposing policies that he argues benefit billionaires rather than the average voter. It is a classic matchup of an incumbent relying on his established record against a challenger backed by significant outside influence and presidential support.

As the primary date of Tuesday approaches, it is clear that both sides are fully committed to this battle. Whether the president’s social media posts will serve as a catalyst for Gallrein or as a fundraising boost for Massie is something we will find out very soon. For now, the sheer amount of money pouring into Kentucky’s 4th District shows just how much is at stake for both camps.

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