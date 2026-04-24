A Florida dad got a quote for one afternoon at Disney World, then booked three full nights at Universal instead and shared what he paid

Planning a family vacation to Orlando has long been a major undertaking, but pricing trends are now pushing some travelers to reconsider the trip entirely. A Florida man recently went viral on TikTok after ditching his Disney World plans in favor of a multi-day stay at Universal Studios. In a video that has racked up over 226,000 views, TikToker Roadside Chris, known as @roadside.chris, shared that he initially intended to take his family for a big park day, but changed course after pricing it out.

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As detailed by BroBible, he had been looking at the Premier Pass for one afternoon at Hollywood Studios. “We were going to do Premier Pass. And after pricing it out for one afternoon at Hollywood Studios, it’s really crazy,” he explained. While he didn’t disclose the exact total, he noted the Premier Pass can cost around $450 per person, which means a family of multiple children and parents can easily exceed $1,000 before accounting for food or lodging.

Instead of moving forward with Disney, he booked a room at the Royal Pacific at Universal Studios in Orlando. The deal included an unlimited express pass for both Islands of Adventure and Studios, covered Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday, and even included a cabana day at the pool. The entire three-night package, with express passes and the pool day, cost less than what he would have spent on a single afternoon of the Premier Pass at Disney.

Disney’s pricing model is pricing out the families it was built for

Disney World has officially released its theme park booking availability for the first ten months of 2027, and peak-day costs continue to climb. For 2027, one-day, one-park tickets for guests ages 10 and older will range from $119 to $219. The Magic Kingdom is slated to reach the highest peak at $219 on the most popular dates, representing roughly a 10% increase from the $199 peak observed in 2025, as reported by The Street.

Disney’s strategy centers on maximizing per-guest spending. During a 2026 earnings call, former CEO Bob Iger highlighted expansion projects underway at every theme park, and CFO Hugh Johnston reaffirmed a $60 billion, ten-year investment plan. As the parks approach capacity limits, the company has leaned on demand-based pricing to drive revenue. Over the last decade, average single-day admission prices at Disney have increased by 69%, significantly outpacing the national inflation rate of approximately 36%. Amid growing debate over premium pricing across travel and leisure, a separate TikToker recently documented a first-class flight that failed to meet expectations despite the high cost.

On the r/disneyparks subreddit, users have expressed concern that costs are making the parks inaccessible for low- and middle-income families. One commenter noted, “It looks like they’re squeezing out the low- and middle-income classes with these prices.” Others have suggested that if Disney is prioritizing higher revenue per guest, it is effectively catering only to those who seek premium, high-cost experiences. The frustration extends beyond theme parks, with consumers across dining and travel increasingly documenting the widening gap between what they pay and what they receive, including widely shared complaints about shrinking restaurant portions at higher prices.

The debate has also played out in the comments of the original TikTok video. Some users remain loyal to Disney, arguing the two parks are not comparable. “Florida resident here, comparing Universal to Disney is like comparing a trailer to a mansion,” one person commented. Others feel the gap has closed considerably, with several viewers noting that Universal’s customer service and cleanliness have become on par with Disney’s.

While promotions like the 4-Park Magic Ticket or after-2:00 PM passes can offer some relief, the overall pricing trajectory remains upward. For families managing tight budgets, the choice between Orlando destinations is increasingly a financial one, with late August and September typically offering the lowest price points for Disney visitors.

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