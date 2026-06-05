An Arkansas dad faced murder charges for killing his daughter’s alleged abuser for two years, then a judge threw the whole case out

A nearly two-year legal battle ended for Arkansas father Aaron Spencer on June 4, 2026, when a judge officially dismissed the second-degree murder charge against him. The decision came just weeks before Spencer was scheduled to stand trial for the October 2024 shooting death of Michael Fosler. The dismissal marks the close of a case that drew national attention almost from the moment it began.

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Spencer had consistently maintained that he acted to protect his teenage daughter. The shooting occurred after Spencer spotted Fosler driving his daughter, a man who was out on bond at the time while facing dozens of child sex crime charges related to the girl. As reported by KARK, the case drew intense public scrutiny and turned Spencer into a widely recognized figure while he simultaneously campaigned for Lonoke County Sheriff.

Special Circuit Court Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. cited significant issues with how investigators handled key evidence, specifically a dash cam and its SD card found in Fosler’s pickup truck. The card was ultimately lost, the camera’s internal settings were not preserved, and the equipment was stored in a detective’s personal office rather than the evidence room. As detailed by TMZ, those failures led the judge to conclude that Spencer’s right to a fair trial had been compromised.

The judge’s ruling called out a pattern of conduct by law enforcement

The language in the court order was pointed. Wilson wrote that the mishandling “establishes a pattern of policy and procedure violations and gives the appearance of a coverup.” He acknowledged that dismissing a murder case is an extraordinary and extreme remedy, but determined that the conduct by law enforcement was so egregious that no other outcome was appropriate. Amid broader concerns, a separate case involving an officer who mishandled a teen’s abuse report in New York drew similar scrutiny over accountability gaps within law enforcement.

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The murder trial for Aaron Spencer, the Lonoke County, Arkansas father accused of killing the abuser of his underage daughter, has now been dismissed.



On June 4, 2026, Judge Ralph Wilson released a court order which grants Spencer, the defendant, a motion to… pic.twitter.com/tQFNGIwYhj — OKIE PATRIOT 76 (@okiepatriot_76) June 5, 2026

Following the Thursday ruling, Spencer released a statement expressing gratitude to his family and community. “First, I want to thank God, my wife, and my family. And I want to thank the people of Lonoke County who stood with us when it would have been easier to look the other way,” he said.

He added that supporters from across Arkansas and around the world had reached out, prayed for his family, and “refused to stay quiet.” Spencer also asked for the public to respect his family’s privacy as they attempt to return to normal life.

The political dimensions of the case had been just as prominent as the legal ones. Spencer won the Republican primary for Lonoke County Sheriff earlier this year, defeating the incumbent, despite facing an active murder charge at the time. His opponent in the upcoming general election, Independent candidate Larry Behnke, called the judge’s ruling a necessary result of the constitutional guarantee of due process.

Behnke also stated that the failures identified in the order indicate “very serious failings of training, leadership, management and oversight” within law enforcement. In another high-profile case involving charges against family members, a Georgia family asked prosecutors to drop charges entirely following an accidental death.

Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Graham stated that his office is reviewing the ruling and that he intends to consult with staff before deciding on any potential response. Spencer, who had been set to face trial on June 22, is now free from the charge that had defined the past two years of his life.

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