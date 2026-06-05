A South Carolina man agreed to help a Porsche driver move houses, texted to confirm details, then got a reply that made him question everything

A South Carolina man’s routine errand run took a strange turn after he was approached by a stranger in a Walgreens parking lot with what sounded like a simple job offer. The man, known as Trey Day on TikTok under the handle @treday_5, shared the story with his followers, opening the video with the blunt admission, “I just got got.” As reported by BroBible, the stranger pulled up in a Porsche and asked if Day was interested in making some quick money.

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When Day asked what the job involved, the driver said he was moving from one house to another nearby and needed some extra help. Day exchanged numbers with him, thinking he had landed a straightforward gig. The man in the Porsche appeared legitimate, and the offer seemed simple enough.

Once Day started texting to confirm the details, though, the story shifted entirely. Instead of an address or a start time, the driver admitted there was no move happening. He revealed that he had simply wanted Day’s number.

The driver kept pushing even after Day made his position clear

Day replied that he did not “swing that way,” but the driver was not deterred. He insisted Day did not need to be gay and said he was still willing to pay him. Day, now baffled, asked if he was being pranked, and when the driver denied it and began naming prices, Day told him he was straight and blocked him.

In his video, Day said, “S— like that never happened before,” adding, “I’m like, ‘What the f—?'” Strangers using false pretenses to get someone’s number have generated viral reactions before, amid a separate incident in which a New York man’s number-leaving scheme at a restaurant ended up exposing far more than he intended.

Reaction in the comments was mixed. Some expressed disbelief at the driver’s audacity, with one commenter writing, “Y’all don’t block ppl fast enough,” while others were more amused by the sheer persistence involved.

Parking lots are shared spaces for both pedestrians and drivers, and safety experts note they can be unpredictable environments. According to the Florida Sheriffs Association, staying aware of your surroundings, avoiding distractions, and parking in well-lit areas are among the key steps for staying safe. Being distracted by a phone or failing to pay attention can make a person more vulnerable to unexpected approaches.

If a situation feels off, leaving the area immediately is the recommended response. Amid rising awareness of social engineering tactics in public spaces, a crypto influencer lured to a fake investor meeting became a stark example of how false pretexts can be used to isolate people.

Day said the encounter was unlike anything he had experienced before, and his video has continued to draw views and reactions.

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