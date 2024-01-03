How to Easily Find Fully Modified Weapons in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Fortnite, finding fully modified weapons can significantly increase your chances of coming out on top. This guide will walk you through the easiest way to find a fully modified weapon in Fortnite by targeting a boss in Lavish Lair.

Easy Way to Find a Modified Weapon in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Start by dropping in Lavish Lair: Before the match begins, mark Lavish Lair on your map. This location is one of the least popular places that has a boss, making it an ideal spot for this task. Land on the mansion’s roof: The mansion in Lavish Lair is usually stocked with all the weapons you’ll need for this quest. Make sure to equip yourself with at least four assault rifles for the upcoming battle. Explosives are also a good option to quickly whittle away his health from afar. Find and eliminate Mr. Tiger: Mr. Tiger is the boss you’re looking for. Once you find him, engage and eliminate him. With a good loadout, this task should not be too difficult. Acquire the fully modified weapon: Upon his defeat, Mr. Tiger will drop a fully modified weapon, specifically Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun. This mythic weapon comes with every single attachment including a Red Eye Sight, Drum Mag, Vertical Foregrip, and a Muzzle Brake. Escape from Mr. Tiger’s allies: After grabbing the weapon, make a quick exit. Mr. Tiger’s allies will show up to avenge him, so it’s best to avoid the confrontation and focus on your next move.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lavish Lair is one of the best places to complete this task since it’s easy to find a boss there and the boss is relatively easy to defeat. Plus, the Mythic Auto Shotgun, despite not being the best weapon in the game, will complete the quest of acquiring and equipping a fully modified weapon in different matches. This method is not just effective, but also quick, taking just a few minutes if all steps are followed correctly.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2024