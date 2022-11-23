Where-to-Catch-Iron-Jugulis-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Hydreigon, the Cerberus Pokemon, makes a return in generation 9. It’s exclusive to Scarlet, so Violet players are going to have to make some friends. However, there is good news regarding its paradox version for the Violet players missing out on this dark/dragon type. Iron Jugulis is the name of its paradox form, so here’s how you can get one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Get Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Jugulis is a Violet-exclusive Pokemon, despite its normal counterpart only being a Scarlet one. It can be found in the post-game Area Zero in the Paldea region. This is accessed by entering the center of the map, called the Great Crater of Paldea.

In order to have access here, you have to complete the three main story paths. Those include Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. Once you do, make your way down to the point where you can start activating the research stations left behind by the previous expedition team. Each of the four stations acts as a fast-traveling checkpoint for when you want to revisit the area.

Once you’re in the area, the Iron Jugulis can be found in the small caves between stations 2 and 3. They’re quite common and will appear more often than Pokemon like Iron Thorns and Iron Valiant. Despite what the Pokedex says, it’s in there.

You should also note that this is a genderless Pokemon and it cannot be bred. You can try your luck at catching them with a good IV distribution and nature, but now that you can change these to your liking, the first one you get can do just fine. Iron Jugulis is also not shiny-locked if you want one with a different color.

Finally, this Pokemon is a dark/flying type compared to the original Hydreigon’s dark/dragon type. It’ll have similar but not all the same weaknesses and strengths. Whatever you’d normally build for Hydreigon will work for Iron Jugulis as well!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022